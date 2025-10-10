Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado has been an outspoken supporter of Trump

Who is Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado?
  • María Corina Machado, a Venezuelan opposition leader, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her work in promoting democratic rights.
  • Machado has hailed Donald Trump as a 'visionary' and the 'biggest opportunity' for regime change in Venezuela.
  • She operates in hiding after Nicolás Maduro declared victory despite her chosen candidate winning the presidential elections by a landslide.
  • Machado has publicly supported US military actions and sanctions against Venezuela, believing they are crucial to weakening Maduro's government.
  • She has called for further US pressure on Maduro's government, which she claims is close to collapse, despite the US president stating he is 'not talking' about regime change.
