President Donald Trump was gifted a golden crown during his visit to South Korea, weeks after he declared he was “not a king” ahead of the “No Kings” protests he denounced.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday awarded Trump an ornate crown, which is “the largest and most extravagant of the six existing gold crowns” from the Silla period, according to a South Korean official.

The crown represents the “divine connection between the authority of the heavens and the sovereignty on Earth, as well as the strong leadership and authority of a leader,” the official explained. Trump thanked Lee and called the crown “very special.”

Trump was presented with the crown just two weeks after “No Kings” demonstrations swept the nation, with nearly 7 million people protesting what organizers called ​​Trump’s “authoritarian power grabs.”

Since he reclaimed the White House, Trump has deployed the National Guard to several U.S. cities, demolished the East Wing of the White House, and publicly urged his attorney general to prosecute his perceived political enemies without “delay.”

President Donald Trump received gifts from South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, including a golden crown, just weeks after Trump declared he's 'not a king' as millions demonstrated in 'No Kings' protests.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has faced countless lawsuits challenging its policies, including mass layoffs of the federal workforce, its sweeping tariff plan, and how it carried out mass deportations. Think tanks, Democrats and ethics groups have warned against his unprecedented power grabs.

Most recently, Trump said he’d “love to” run for a third term, despite the Constitution barring a president from serving more than two. But on Air Force One Tuesday night, the U.S. president admitted he’s “not allowed to run” again. “The sad thing is, I have my highest numbers that I've ever had,” he told reporters.

Republicans dubbed the “No Kings” protests “Hate America” rallies while Trump insisted he’s “not a king.”

In the wake of the nationwide demonstrations, Trump mocked them by posting AI-generated videos on his Truth Social, including one featuring himself wearing a crown, flying a “King Trump” fighter jet, and bombing a crowd of protesters with brown sludge.

Trump posted an AI-created video of himself bombing 'No Kings' protesters with brown sludge while wearing a crown

House Speaker Mike Johnson later defended Trump’s social media post.

“The president uses social media to make a point,” Johnson told The Independent at a press conference. “You can argue he's probably the most effective person who's ever used social media for that. He is using satire to make a point.”

On Wednesday, the U.S. president was also given the Grand Order of Mugunghwa, “in anticipation of the peace and prosperity you will bring to the Korean peninsula,” the official said.

“It’s a great honor,” Trump said. “We have a very great relationship and it will only continue and get stronger.”

“That is really beautiful. I’d like to wear it right now. Thank you so much. We’ll cherish it. Thank you very much everybody,” Trump continued.