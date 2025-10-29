Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has lamented the Constitution not allowing him a third term, calling it “sad” given what he says are the highest poll numbers he’s ever had.

The president has repeatedly entertained the idea of running for a third term, which has included selling Trump 2028 hats. On Monday, he told reporters on Air Force One, “I would love to do it.”

But House Speaker Mike Johnson poured cold water on the idea, telling reporters Tuesday he doesn’t “see the path” for it.

“It’s been a great run, but I think the president knows, and he and I’ve talked about, the constrictions of the Constitution,” Johnson said.

The 22nd Amendment of the Constitution bars presidents from being elected to office more than twice.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump has lamented the Constitution not allowing him a third term, calling it “sad” given what he says are the highest poll numbers he’s ever had ( REUTERS )

While Trump admitted on Air Force One Tuesday night during his flight from Japan to South Korea that he’s “not allowed to run” for a third term, he said, “The sad thing is, I have my highest numbers that I've ever had.”

Trump then repeated his claims that he ended eight wars. On the domestic front, “Prices are down and the economy is up,” the president said, adding, ”The only thing that's not down is the stock prices.”

In a new The Economist/YouGov poll, Trump’s approval rating sat at 39 percent, with 58 percent of Americans disapproving of the job he’s doing.

YouGov Public Relations Lead Allen Houston told Newsweek, "This is the lowest net approval Trump has received in any Economist/YouGov Poll in Trump's second term, and lower than all but one poll in his first term.”

open image in gallery House Speaker Mike Johnson poured cold water on the idea of Trump running for a third term, telling reporters Tuesday he doesn’t 'see the path' for it ( Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images )

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll showed 40 percent of Americans approved of Trump’s job performance, while 57 percent disapproved.

The number of conflicts the president has taken credit for ending has fluctuated and it is an exaggeration of his peacemaking efforts.

The Consumer Price Index rose 0.3 percent in September, with the annual inflation rate climbing to 3 percent. Both of these figures were lower than experts expected, but the annual inflation rate is still higher than the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target.

But the stock market continues to hit records. The S&P 500 rose 0.23 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 161.78 points and the Nasdaq Composite spiked 0.80 percent on Tuesday.

open image in gallery The president has repeatedly entertained the idea of running for a third term, which has included Trump 2028 hats including the one Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, is holding in this photo ( Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images )

While Trump said he’s not allowed a third term, he did keep the subject open to discussion, telling reporters, “We'll see what happens.”

Senator Tommy Tuberville, an Alabama Republican, told CNN Tuesday, “If you read the Constitution, it says it’s not [possible]. But if he says he has some different circumstances that might be able to go around the Constitution. But that’s up to him. We got a long way to go before that happens.”

In a recent interview with The Economist Trump ally Steve Bannon said the president would “get a third term” and “be president in ‘28.”

“At the appropriate time, we’ll lay out what the plan is,” Bannon said.