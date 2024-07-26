✕ Close Trump pledges to ‘not be nice’ to Kamala Harris, calling her ‘most far-left vice president’

Donald Trump has attacked FBI Director Christopher Wray after the latter cast doubt on whether the Republican presidential nominee was actually hit by a bullet from his would-be assassin’s rifle during the near-fatal gun attack in Butler, Pennsylvania, earlier this month, telling Congress it could have been a piece of shrapnel or glass that grazed Trump’s ear.

Furior at the comment, the candidate raged on Truth Social: “That’s why he knows nothing about the terrorists and other criminals pouring into our Country at record levels.

“His only focus is destroying J6 Patriots, Raiding Mar-a-Lago, and saving Radical Left Lunatics, like the ones now in DC burning American flags and spray painting over our great National Monuments – with zero retribution.

“No wonder the once storied FBI has lost the confidence of America!”

Trump is set to return to Pennsylvania next week where he will host his first campaign rally since the attempt on his life less than two weeks ago.

Tickets for the former president’s event can only be obtained online and in blocks of two at a time.

The rally is due to take place on Wednesday July 31 in Harrisburg, just over 200 miles from Butler.