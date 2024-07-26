Trump news live: Former president meets with Netanyahu after Israeli PM’s sit-downs with Biden and Harris
Former president to return to Pennsylvania for first time since near-fatal gun attack next week, planning Wednesday rally in Harrisburg
Donald Trump has attacked FBI Director Christopher Wray after the latter cast doubt on whether the Republican presidential nominee was actually hit by a bullet from his would-be assassin’s rifle during the near-fatal gun attack in Butler, Pennsylvania, earlier this month, telling Congress it could have been a piece of shrapnel or glass that grazed Trump’s ear.
Furior at the comment, the candidate raged on Truth Social: “That’s why he knows nothing about the terrorists and other criminals pouring into our Country at record levels.
“His only focus is destroying J6 Patriots, Raiding Mar-a-Lago, and saving Radical Left Lunatics, like the ones now in DC burning American flags and spray painting over our great National Monuments – with zero retribution.
“No wonder the once storied FBI has lost the confidence of America!”
Trump is set to return to Pennsylvania next week where he will host his first campaign rally since the attempt on his life less than two weeks ago.
Tickets for the former president’s event can only be obtained online and in blocks of two at a time.
The rally is due to take place on Wednesday July 31 in Harrisburg, just over 200 miles from Butler.
Watch: Vance plays defense on ‘childless cat ladies’ comment
Trump calls Harris Israel remarks ‘disrespectful’ at Netanyahu meeting
Former president Donald Trump hit out at Vice President Kamala Harris for her insistence that Israel should avoid civilian casualties and allow Palestinians access to humanitarian aid as he hosted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his self-styled White House in exile on Friday.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Trump calls VP Harris’ Israel remarks ‘disrespectful’ as he cozies up to Netanyahu
Trump and Netanyahu both fighting criminal charges against them and must regain or remain in power in order to stay out of prison
Are Republicans regretting Trump’s choice of VP?
Some Republicans are reportedly starting to regret Donald Trump’s pick for a running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, after Vice President Kamala Harris’s sudden ascension to the top of the Democratic ticket.
Trump chose Vance thinking he was running against President Joe Biden, who announced on Sunday that he was stepping aside as the Democratic nominee and endorsing Harris.
The former president believed he was on a glide path to victory in November before Biden’s dropping out shook up the race. Trump chose a running mate that would gin up his base, not appeal to possible swing voters or Republicans hesitant about supporting him.
Gustaf Kilander reports on the growing whispers in the party.
Some Republicans regret Trump’s VP pick JD Vance after Harris becomes Dem nominee
House Republican says Vance was only running mate finalist that wasn’t a ‘safe pick’
Readout: Trump and Netanyahu meeting
The Trump-Vance campaign released the following readout of the meeting between Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu.
President Donald J. Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel met today at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.
Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked President Trump and his Administration for working to promote stability in the region through, among many historic achievements, the Abraham Accords, moving the United States Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, eliminating Qasem Soleimani, ending the horrific Iran Nuclear Deal, as well as combatting anti-Semitism in America and abroad.
President Trump expressed his solidarity with Israel after the heinous October 7 attack, and pledged that when he returns to the White House, he will make every effort to bring Peace to the Middle East and combat anti-Semitism from spreading throughout college campuses across the United States.
Alvin Bragg tells judge to reject Trump’s attempt to toss his hush money verdict
Manhattan prosecutors are urging Donald Trump’s criminal hush money judge to keep a 34-count verdict after the former president argued the case should be tossed following the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential “immunity.”
Prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office argue that nothing about the case involves “official” presidential acts that the Supreme Court’s conservative majority has argued are “absolutely” immune from prosecution.
Alex Woodward reports.
DA Bragg tells judge to reject Trump’s ‘immunity’ attempt to toss hush money verdict
Supreme Court’s ruling does not apply to Trump’s ‘wholly unofficial conduct’ in covering up Stormy Daniels payments, DA Alvin Bragg’s office says
Watch: Trump and Netanyahu meet at Mar-a-Lago
Ronny Jackson hits out at Wray in update on Trump’s health
Ronny Jackson, former physician to Donald Trump when he was president, and now congressman for the 13th District of Texas, has provided an update on the health of the former president following the assassination attempt against him on July 13.
He pushes back at FBI director Christopher Wray’s questioning of whether it was a bullet or shrapnel that caused the injury to Trump’s ear.
Here’s what Jackson wrote:
As the former Physician to the President for President Donald J. Trump, I have continued to monitor his health and well-being, along with his primary care physician, since the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania on the evening of July 13th. The would-be assassin fired multiple rounds from a relatively close distance using a high-powered rifle, with one bullet striking the former President, and now the Republican Nominee for President, in his right ear.
I have revegwed President Trump's medical records from Butler Memorial Hospital, where he was initially evaluated and treated for a "Gunshot Wound to the Right Ear." Having served as an Emergency Medicine physician for over 20 years in the United States Navy, including as a combat physician on the battlefield in Iraq, I have treated many gunshot wounds in my career. Based on my direct observations of the injury, my relevant clinical background, and my significant experience evaluating and treating patients with similar wounds, I completely concur with the initial assessment and treatment provided by the doctors and nurses at Butler Memorial Hospital on the day of the shooting.
During the Congressional Hearing two days ago, FBI Director Christopher Wray suggested that it could be a bullet, shrapnel, or glass. There is absolutely no evidence that it was anything other than a bullet. Congress should correct the record as confirmed by both the hospital and myself. Director Wray is wrong and inappropriate to suggest anything else.
As a former White House Physician for 14 years, who served during three presidential administrations, and served as the appointed physician for both President Obama and President Trump, I fully understand the global significance of this attempt on the life of the former President and the current Republican Nominee for President. As such, I want to reassure the American people and the rest of the world, that President Trump is doing extremely well. He is rapidly recovering from the gunshot wound to his right ear. I will continue to be available to assist President Trump and his personal physician in any way they see fit and will provide updates as necessary and with the permission of President Trump.
Trump greets Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago
JD Vance endorsed book calling left ‘unhumans’ written by Pizzagate conspiracy theorist
Trump VP pick JD Vance endorsed a book by Pizzagate conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec which calls progressive and civil rights activists “unhumans,” and claims that January 6 was a hoax.
The book, Unhumans: The Secret History of Communist Revolutions (and How to Crush Them), by Posobiec and Joshua Lisec, purports to be a history of progressive social movements, but is full of dubious factual claims and scathing opinions dismissing the views of millions of Americans, according to Mother Jones, which reviewed a copy of the book.
Josh Marcus reports on the stunningly unsurprising revelation.
JD Vance endorsed book by Pizzagate conspiracy theorist calling left ‘unhumans’
Trump’s new running mate also wrote foreward on upcoming book about Project 2025
What’s Kamala going to do, asks Trump
Donald Trump writes:
Russian and Chinese jets are flying over our West Coast. Russian warships are now in Cuba, 70 miles off our Coast. What’s Kamala going to do?
It’s unclear whether he means now as vice president or in January 2025, potentially as president...
