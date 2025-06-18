‘These are the most magnificent poles made’: As Middle East rages, Trump brags about new flag poles at the White House
‘They are tall, tapered, rust proof, rope inside the pole, and of the highest quality,’ the president wrote of the flagstaffs
As hostilities between Iran and Israel continued to escalate in the Middle East, Donald Trump appeared to have other more pressing domestic matters on his mind – the erection of new flagpoles at the White House.
“It is my Great Honor to announce that I will be putting up two beautiful Flag Poles on both sides of the White House, North and South Lawns. It is a GIFT from me of something which was always missing from this magnificent place,” the president wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday.
The digging and placement of the poles was due to begin at 7:30 a.m ET on Wednesday. Flags will then be raised at around 11a.m, he added.
“These are the most magnificent poles made – They are tall, tapered, rust proof, rope inside the pole, and of the highest quality,” the president added. “Hopefully, they will proudly stand at both sides of the White House for many years to come!”
The poles are part of several personal “touches” previously promised by Trump, including new artwork, an overhaul of the Oval Office decor and possibly covering up the lawn in the Rose Garden.
This includes hanging his infamous mugshot just outside the Oval Office, which now also features a wall-mounted copy of the Declaration of Independence that is shielded by dark drapes and many golden accents.
Trump’s Tuesday excitement for the new flagpoles came roughly eight hours after he issued a thinly veiled threat against Iran, demanding an “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER” from the nation’s forces.
In another Truth Social post, markedly different in tone from his flagpole message, the president wrote that the U.S. “know exactly where” Iran’s “so-called Supreme Leader,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is “hiding” and described him as an “easy target” who is currently “safe” in his current location.
“We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers,” he continued before adding: “Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”
Trump and his administration have consistently denied any American involvement in Israel’s campaign to cripple Iran’s nuclear program.
But by Wednesday morning, the president also seemed to have poles on the brain – with the erection of the flagstaffs, and another Truth Social post, that read: “Great Poll Numbers For Trump!”
