President Donald Trump has hung a new striking portrait of himself in the halls of the White House, covered in the stars and stripes.

The painting, the same one he uses for his Truth Social profile picture, shows the president with his face painted with the United States flag.

Its positioning is also worth noting as it has been hung between gold-framed portraits of former First Ladies Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush.

“This portrait of Donald Trump just went up in the White House today! #Awesome #MAGA,” Florida Congressman Jimmy Patronis wrote on X on Tuesday.

Called “Free America. Trump”, the portrait sells for $5,000 online and was created by artist Maya Langelo.

Langelo describes the artwork as “a masterpiece that embodies [Trump’s] unwavering love for the United States“ and “a must-have symbol of American pride”, according to her website.

The artist states that the original painting belongs to the president and is located at his office in Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. It is not clear if the image in the White House is the original or a duplicate.

Trump has been making various changes to the decor in the White House since his return

The president has not yet commented on the new addition.

Trump previously expressed disdain for a diffrent portrait that Colorado Governor Jared Polis hung in the State Capitol building.

At the time, the president said that Polis should “be ashamed of himself” for hanging the “purposefully distorted” portrait by artist Sarah Boardman, which Colorado Republicans raised over $10,000 to commission. It was first unveiled in 2019 during Trump’s first term.

Speaking on Truth Social at the time, Trump said: “Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol, put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before.”

He then attacked the artist for making Obama “look wonderful” while the photo of him “is truly the worst.”

Trump's historic mugshot has become an emblem of the MAGA movement

Boardman, a British-born painter, retaliated to Trump’s comments, claiming that they jeopardized her business, for she “completed the portrait accurately, without ‘purposeful distortion’, political bias, or any attempt to caricature the subject, actual or implied.”

In February, just weeks after taking office, Trump hung his criminal mugshot in a gold frame just steps away from the Oval Office.

The shot, which shows the president scowling into the camera with his brows furrowed was taken when he surrendered to authorities in Georgia on racketeering charges.

Trump’s portraits are a far cry from the decorative choices of his predecessors, who would traditionally hang murals of former presidents whose values closely aligned with their administrations.

The new installation is reportedly one of the many touches Trump is adding to the state building, as he is set to add two “beautiful” flagpoles to the grounds next week and has discussed the notion of paving over the lawn in the Kennedy-era Rose Garden, according to the Associated Press.