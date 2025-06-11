Trump opens door to forgiving Musk after Epstein accusations: ‘I have no hard feelings’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump said he’s open to forgiving Elon Musk after their public spat last week over his “Big Beautiful Bill.”

Trump revealed he has “no hard feelings” towards Musk in a Monday appearance on the podcast Pod Force One with Miranda Devine. Instead, Trump said he was “surprised” and “not a happy camper” after Musk slammed his sweeping budget legislation and claimed the president’s name appeared in the so-called “Epstein Files.” Musk went on later to apologize for the online feud.

When asked if he could forgive Musk, Trump responded, “I guess I could.”

“I was really surprised that that happened,” Trump said. “He went after a bill that’s phenomenal…I think he feels very badly that he said that actually.”

“I was disappointed in him, but it is what it is,” he added.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump said he’s open to forgiving Elon Musk even after the billionaire claimed his name appears in the unreleased ‘Epstein files’ ( AP )

Trump added that he is focused now on “straighten[ing] out the country” and his “sole function now is getting this country back to a level higher than it's ever been.”

Musk said he “regretted” what he said about the president in a post on X hours before the interview aired.

“I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week,” the billionaire wrote. “They went too far.”

The feud began on June 3, when Musk attacked the “Big Beautiful Bill,” Trump’s sweeping budget legislation. The bill includes no tax on tips or overtime, no tax on social security and higher restrictions on Medicaid.

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore,” Musk wrote. “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

Trump expressed his disappointment in Musk shortly afterward: “Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore.”

Musk said the bill will “increase the deficit to $2.5 trillion” and argued that Trump would have lost the election without his support. The president then claimed Musk is opposed to the bill because it ends the electric vehicle incentives, which could harm Tesla.

open image in gallery Musk and Trump got into an online feud last week. Though, Musk has since apologized for the spat. ( REUTERS )

Less than an hour later, Musk dropped a bombshell allegation.

“Files linked to the investigation of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have emerged as a point of fixation for Trump and his allies and right-wing media figures,” Musk wrote on X.

“Time to drop the really big bomb: Donald Trump is in the Epstein files,” he added. “That is the real reason they have not been made public.”

Jeffrey Epstein, a sex offender who orchestrated a massive child sex trafficking ring with his associates, died by suicide in 2019 while in custody on federal sex trafficking charges. He was associated with dozens of celebrities and powerful politicians, bringing international interest to the case.

After his death, interest mounted over redacted court documents naming his alleged associates and victims. These documents are known as the “Epstein files.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi moved to release some of these documents in February in what she labeled the “first phase” of declassified files — but much of the information was already public. Critics say the administration hasn’t released enough and must move to declassify more information.

Throughout this public battle, Trump called confidants and acquaintances to discuss the falling out. During one of these calls, he alleged that Musk’s behavior could be explained by illicit drug use, according to a report by The Washington Post.

White House officials said Trump was concerned about Musk’s drug use and it was one factor that contributed to the feud, according to the Post.