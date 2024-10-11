Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Republican nominee Donald Trump has requested a military plane to use during the final weeks of the campaign, citing concerns that Iran is trying to kill him.

Trump’s campaign team has also asked the Secret Service for military vehicles to transport the former president while he is on the ground, according to The Washington Post.

The travel requests were among several made by his staff in recent weeks to the Secret Service. They also requested additional restrictions over his homes and rallies along with ballistics glass in multiple battleground states for him to use.

There is no record of a presidential nominee ever getting a military jet to travel.

His opponent, Kamala Harris, travels on a military airplane, Air Force Two, but that is due to her status as vice president.

Donald Trump’s campaign has requested that he be given a military plane to use for the campaign’s final weeks, instead of his typical Trump Force One ( REUTERS )

The requests come after Trump faced a series of threats in recent weeks. The former president has twice faced assassination attempts during the campaign season — once in Pennsylvania when he was shot at a rally and a would-be killer was found along a fenceline near his golf course in Florida.

Susie Wiles, Trump’s campaign manager, also cited intelligence briefings that stated Iran is still trying to kill Trump in her requests for additional security, according to the Post.

There were threats tied to Iran around the time of the Pennsylvania shooting, but authorities have not found a link between the country and gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Since the Pennsylvania shooting, the Secret Service has been under increased scrutiny from politicians over its securing of the site and the agency’s investigation into the attempted assassination.

Trump’s campaign cited threats from Iran in its request. The former president has also faced two assassination attempts, including one in Butler, Pennsylvania (pictured) ( AP )

After the Butler rally, the Secret Service initially called for no more outdoor rallies for Trump. Agents also had to move some rally locations because resources were being stretched thin.

Wiles expressed her frustration with the Secret Service in emails after the campaign had to cancel a public event at the last minute, the Post stated.

Trump’s campaign also claims that it is being handcuffed in its planning because of the threats. The campaign stated that the former president plans to hold more rallies as election day draws closer.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told the Post that Trump is receiving the highest level of protection.

“The former president is receiving the highest level of technical security assets which include unmanned aerial vehicles, counter unmanned aerial surveillance systems, ballistics and other advanced technology systems,” he said.