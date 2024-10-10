✕ Close Donald Trump calls Whoopi Goldberg ‘dirty and disgusting’ during rally rant

Kamala Harris is leading Donald Trump by four points in the latest Economist/YouGov poll, 49-45 percent, and appears to have pulled ahead with suburban voters according to a new Reuters/Ipsos survey — though one data analyst says the former president’s odds of winning have inexplicably surged.

Meanwhile, Trump has rejected Fox News’s offer to host a final presidential debate between him and his Democratic rival, having also spurned CNN’s invitation to a second contest.

“THERE WILL BE NO REMATCH,” the Republican said on Truth Social. “SO THERE IS NOTHING TO DEBATE.”

Trump was widely felt to have lost their first match-up in Philadelphia a month ago, cutting an absurd figure as he ranted baselessly about Haitian immigrants eating domestic pets in Springfield, Ohio.

On Wednesday, the Republican rallied in Joe Biden’s home state of Pennsylvania, using his time to repeat favorite false claims, call Harris “dumb”, and attack The View host Whoopi Goldberg as “demented” and “dirty and disgusting”.

Exclusive polling for The Independent has meanwhile indicated that Republicans are tiring of Trump and prefer his running mate, JD Vance, although they consider Democrat Tim Walz more presidential than this rival.