Harris leading by 4 points in new national poll as Trump refuses second debate with Fox News: Live
Donald Trump rejects further opportunity to debate Kamala Harris and uses swing state rallies to deride enemies rather than promote positive policy initiatives
Kamala Harris is leading Donald Trump by four points in the latest Economist/YouGov poll, 49-45 percent, and appears to have pulled ahead with suburban voters according to a new Reuters/Ipsos survey — though one data analyst says the former president’s odds of winning have inexplicably surged.
Meanwhile, Trump has rejected Fox News’s offer to host a final presidential debate between him and his Democratic rival, having also spurned CNN’s invitation to a second contest.
“THERE WILL BE NO REMATCH,” the Republican said on Truth Social. “SO THERE IS NOTHING TO DEBATE.”
Trump was widely felt to have lost their first match-up in Philadelphia a month ago, cutting an absurd figure as he ranted baselessly about Haitian immigrants eating domestic pets in Springfield, Ohio.
On Wednesday, the Republican rallied in Joe Biden’s home state of Pennsylvania, using his time to repeat favorite false claims, call Harris “dumb”, and attack The View host Whoopi Goldberg as “demented” and “dirty and disgusting”.
Exclusive polling for The Independent has meanwhile indicated that Republicans are tiring of Trump and prefer his running mate, JD Vance, although they consider Democrat Tim Walz more presidential than this rival.
As Trump refuses to debate, Harris accepts CNN town hall invitation instead
Kamala Harris will participate in a CNN-hosted live town hall on October 23 in light of Donald Trump’s continuing refusal to face the vice president again on the debate stage.
Harris-Walz campaign chair Jen O’Malley called Trump’s ducking any further debate as a “disservice to the American people” and released the following statement:
Donald Trump’s refusal to join Vice President Harris on the debate stage again is a disservice to the American people. They deserve to see the candidates side-by-side one more time before casting their ballots for one last look at their vastly different visions for America. After backing out of 60 Minutes and doing 27 straight interviews with conservative media, unfortunately it is clear Trump would rather cocoon himself in safe spaces and avoid real questions about his harmful plans and failed divisive leadership. Trump fears another debate where Vice President Harris would hold him accountable in front of tens of millions of Americans.
Trump may want to hide from the voters, but Vice President Harris welcomes the opportunity to share her vision for a New Way Forward for the country. She is happy to accept CNN’s invitation for a live, televised town hall on October 23 in Pennsylvania. This will be a unique opportunity for voters to hear directly from the Vice President on her commitment to be a President for all Americans and her plans to lower families’ costs, protect our freedoms including reproductive freedom, and keep us safe and secure. She will also use this platform to make the argument directly to Americans that Donald Trump will threaten the stability and security of hardworking families, and that a second Trump term is too big of a risk for our country.
Hillary Clinton revels in Trump’s double standard on China
Former secretary of state and Trump rival Hillary Clinton is reveling in Donald Trump’s double standard on trading with China after it emerged that his much-mocked branded Bibles are printed there.
“Perfect,” she declared on X.
It turns out Trump’s ‘God Bless the USA’ Bibles were made in China
Critics called the Trump Bible blasphemous
Harris leading Trump by four points in latest poll
Kamala Harris is leading Donald Trump by four points among likely voters, according to an Economist/YouGov poll released today.
The vice president leads with 49% to Trump’s 45%, while four percent of voters are unsure, one percent support Jill Stein, and one percent support other candidates.
Harris also leads Trump by three percentage points among registered voters — 47% support the vice president while 44% plan to cast a ballot for the former president.
However, five percent of registered voters were still unsure of their choice, while one percent said they will vote for Jill Stein, one percent said they would not vote, and another one percent supported other candidates.
Watch: Trump tells Florida ‘we will come back stronger’ after Hurricane Milton
Donald Trump has posted a video message to the people of Florida following Hurricane Milton.
[Note the big edit at the one-minute mark — who made this? CBS?]
Ohioans know Trump’s claims about immigrants are false — but they still plan to vote for him
Most voters in Ohio do not believe Donald Trump’s racist falsehood that Haitian immigrants are “eating the pets” of Springfield.
But the Republican presidential candidate is still leading Vice President Kamala Harris by roughly six percentage points in the state, maintaining his lead from his 2016 and 2020 victories, according to polling from The Washington Post.
Ohioans know Trump is lying about immigrants — but still plan to vote for him
More than 4 in 10 Republicans in the Buckeye State believe Trump’s lie that Haitians are eating pets, poll finds
Trump campaign revels in positive Pennsylvania rally coverage; Harris camp responds
Donald Trump’s senior campaign advisor Chris LaCivita celebrated positive media coverage in several local Pennsylvania newspapers this morning following the former president’s two rallies in the state on Wednesday in Scranton and Reading.
"Won't see this in the national rags... PA papers this morning," he tweeted.
The Kamala Harris campaign shot back with a video of a number of empty seats at one venue at which Trump spoke...
Top election data analyst says Trump’s odds of winning have suddenly surged - but can’t explain why
A data scientist who constructed a model to predict who will win the 2024 presidential election says Donald Trump has surged ahead in the last week.
Dr Thomas Miller from Northwestern University runs a website called The Virtual Tout, where he posts daily electoral vote forecasts. He also maps these predictions onto a graph with a timeline of major events that could sway voters – such as the July 13 assassination attempt against Trump and the October 1 debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz.
Top election data analyst says Trump’s odds of winning election have suddenly surged
Dr Thomas Miller modelling shows Trump’s predicted Electoral College votes have risen in the last 10 days from 230 to 275
Trump continues to attack CBS as ‘threat to democracy'
Donald Trump is not letting go of his wild accusations of bias against CBS News’s 60 Minutes after he refused to participate in the traditional October interview with the candidates and they went ahead and interviewed Kamala Harris.
The former president claims that editing decisions made by the network deliberately made Harris look better. Trump’s remarks are often edited down by networks for coherence — which is common practice in pre-recorded interviews.
In his latest Truth Social tirade, the former president said that CBS — and all broadcast networks — should lose their licenses and be auctioned off to the highest bidder.
In another try for a gold medal in the self-aggrandizement Olympics, Trump then claimed that 60 Minutes takes everything he says, realizes “how totally BRILLIANT it is” and then cuts it out.
He then branded the flagship current affairs show of the network that brought you NCIS, The Big Bang Theory, MASH, and... I Love Lucy, as a “THREAT TO DEMOCRACY!”
OK, then...
Here’s what he wrote in full:
60 Minutes is a major part of the News Organization of CBS, which has just created the Greatest Fraud in Broadcast History. CBS should lose its license, and it should be bid out to the Highest Bidder, as should all other Broadcast Licenses, because they are just as corrupt as CBS — and maybe even WORSE!
With me, 60 Minutes does the exact opposite! They take everything I say, realize how totally BRILLIANT it is, and take it out. So, with Kamala they add, with “TRUMP,” they delete. Like the Democrat Party, THEY ARE A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY!
Here’s an incident in which Trump had interview responses edited 11 times in two minutes:
Matriarch of a dynasty Ethel Kennedy passes away
The Kennedy family has announced the passing of Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F Kennedy.
Despite personal heartbreak and tragedy in her life, Kennedy was well-known for her dedication to advancing the human rights of others.
Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F Kennedy, dies at 96
Ethel Kennedy’s life was famously marred by tragedy but, despite this personal heartbreak, she dedicated her time to advocating for the human rights of others. Ariana Baio and Alice Hutton write
Harris supporter slams ‘sick’ pro-Trump PAC for ‘twisting’ snippet of her interview
The mother of a gun violence victim sat for an NBC News interview in July and now is slamming a pro-Donald Trump group for distorting her words to attack Kamala Harris in a new ad.
Kimberly Burrell, 53, was one of five Black voters from Philadelphia interviewed by the network this summer about the issues that matter most to them ahead of the election. Now, snippets of the lifelong Democrat appear in a conservative PAC’s ad slamming “Bidenomics.”
Harris supporter slams pro-Trump PAC for ‘twisting’ clip of her
The lifelong Democrat, who plans to vote for Harris in November, was a ‘mess’ after discovering that a snippet of her had been used in a pro-Trump ad
