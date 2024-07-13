Support truly

Former President Donald Trump was rushed off stage in Pennsylvania after what sounded like gunshots could be heard.

While the source of the sounds appeared unclear, Trump’s ear seemed to be bleeding as he was rushed off-stage.

The former president had been showing a chart of figures on border crossings on screens above the stage when the apparent shots were heard. The former president was quick to duck after the sounds started.

Photos show the scene before and after the shots could be heard:

Donald Trump’s supporters gathered for a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday July 13 ( REUTERS )

Trump spoke under sunny skies before what sounded like shots rang out in the stands ( REUTERS )

As he discussed immigration, the apparent shots could be heard ( REUTERS )

Trump grabbed his ear and blood was seen on his face as he ducked for cover ( REUTERS )

Agents converged to cover the Republican presidential candidate ( AP )

The sounds came in two groups, with smoke coming from a section of the stands. People in the audience began to scream as the apparent shots rang out ( Getty Images )

A spokeperson for the Secret Service said Trump was ‘safe’ ( AP )

The agents were quick to rush onto the stage ( AP )

Trump was rushed off the stage and taken away in his motorcade ( REUTERS )

After he was covered by Secret Service agents, the former president was closely escorted off the stage ( AP )

Officials shouted for the crowd to duck and cover amid what sounded like gunshots ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Police snipers oversaw the scene as Trump spoke ( AP )

Before he left the stage, Trump turned to the audience with a defiant gesture ( AP )

Blood was seen on Trump’s face and on the bleachers after the crowd began clearing out ( Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images )

The former president fistpumped the air as he was escorted off the stage by Secret Service agents ( AP )

Trump was quickly taken away in his motorcade ( Getty Images )

Audience members hugged and consoled each other after the dramatic moment ( AP )