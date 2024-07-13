Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Former President Donald Trump was rushed off stage in Pennsylvania after what sounded like gunshots could be heard.
While the source of the sounds appeared unclear, Trump’s ear seemed to be bleeding as he was rushed off-stage.
The former president had been showing a chart of figures on border crossings on screens above the stage when the apparent shots were heard. The former president was quick to duck after the sounds started.
Photos show the scene before and after the shots could be heard:
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments