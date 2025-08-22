Trump threatens to put ‘regular military’ in Chicago to ‘straighten it out’ — and says New York City is after that

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to send active-duty military personnel into America’s third-largest city to quell what he described as out-of-control crime at the hands of a liberal mayor and Democratic-run city and state governments.

Speaking in the Oval Office during a question-and-answer session with reporters alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Trump was boasting of positive crime numbers in the District of Columbia since he seized control of the capital’s police department earlier this month.

He claimed the national guard soldiers tasked with patrolling some of Washington had been doing an “incredible job working with the police” and said his solution for the capital — uniformed soldiers and roving patrols of federal agents who have largely been conducting immigration arrests of delivery drivers according to government statistics — would soon be sent to “another location” to “make it safe.”

“We're going to make our cities very, very safe. Chicago is a mess. You have an incompetent mayor, grossly incompetent, and we'll straighten that one out, probably next that'll be our next one after this, and it won't even be tough,” Trump said.

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, in Washington ( AP )

He then claimed that the Windy City’s Black population, including “African American ladies, beautiful ladies,” were “screaming” for him to “please” come to Chicago.

“So I think Chicago will be our next and then we'll help with New York,” he said.

The president also threatened to “bring in the regular military” for law enforcement purposes — an action that would be illegal under the Posse Comitatus Act, an 1878 law limiting the military’s ability to conduct civilian law enforcement or enforce domestic policy in the United States.

The law was enacted in response to the occupation of former confederate states after the American Civil War during the Reconstruction period from 1865 to 1877.

Although each state has a National Guard that can be employed for law enforcement in emergency situations at the behest of a state’s governor, National Guard soldiers can’t be used for law enforcement if commanded by federal authorities.

Asked whether he’d spoken with Brandon Johnson, the Democratic politician who is the incumbent Chicago mayor, Trump said he hadn’t done so. But he vowed to press on with his plan nonetheless.

“Now, when we're ready, we'll go in and we'll straighten out Chicago, just like we did DC. Chicago is very dangerous,” he said.