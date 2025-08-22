Trump ups number of wars he claims to have ended from 7 to 10: ‘If you think about pre-wars’
Claim comes as Ukraine war rages on despite Trump peacemaking attempts
President Trump on Friday claimed that he has stopped even more wars than most people think, if one includes “pre-wars.”
“I settled seven wars, and actually if you think about pre-wars, add three more so it would be 10,” Trump said in the White House when asked about the ongoing war in Ukraine, which continues despite his recent summits with Vladimir Putin and European leaders to end the conflict.
“I thought this would be in the middle of the pack in terms of difficulty,” Trump continued. “Now I’m not happy about anything about that war. Nothing. Not happy at all. We’ll see what happens. Over the next two weeks we’re going to find out which way it’s going to go.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
