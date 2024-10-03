Jimmy Kimmel says Jack Smith’s filing shows Mike Pence was Trump’s ‘Baby Reindeer’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Jimmy Kimmel has joked that Mike Pence was Donald Trump’s “Baby Reindeer” after damning new allegations came to light in special counsel Jack’s Smith’s latest court filing in the federal election interference case.

The 165-page dossier, which was unsealed by a federal judge in Washington DC on Wednesday, alleges that Trump intentionally lied to voters, election officials, and even his own vice president in a “desperate” effort to cling to power. It marks the most detailed case laid out by prosecutors to date, coming after the Supreme Court ruling granted him some immunity from criminal prosecution.

The filing outlines how Trump allegedly repeatedly pressured Pence to stop the certification of the election in President Joe Biden’s favor, against the will of American voters.

Kimmel brought up the unsealed document on Wednesday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! show, taking a jab at Pence and Trump’s fractured relationship and likening it to the characters in Netflix’s psychological thriller.

“I knew Trump pressured Mike Pence to break the law. I just didn’t know how many times he did it,” Kimmel said in the opening monologue.

“There were meetings, phone calls, text messages. Pence was basically Trump’s ‘Baby Reindeer.’”

Jimmy Kimmel joked that Mike Pence was Donald Trump’s ‘Baby Reindeer’ ( Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube )

In the show Baby Reindeer, a former lawyer develops an unhealthy obsession with an aspiring comedian – which devolves into her becoming a fully-fledged stalker bombarding him with hundreds of messages.

Kimmel went on to pull up a short extract from Smith’s filing surrounding an exchange between Trump and Pence from Christmas Day 2020.

“On December 25, when Pence called the defendant to wish him a Merry Christmas, the defendant raised the certification and told Pence that he had discretion in his role as President of the Senate. Pence emphatically responded, ‘You know I don’t think I have the authority to change the outcome,” the host read out.

Irked by the excerpt, Kimmel continued: “Can you imagine calling a guy to wish him a Merry Christmas, and he’s like, ‘Yeah, yeah, whatever, I need you to commit some treason for me.’ It’s Christmas treason.”

Pence repeatedly told Trump that there was no evidence of fraud to alter the election’s outcome, according to prosecutors.

Then-vice president Mike Pence listens as then-president Donald Trump speaks during White House press conference in March 2020 ( AFP via Getty Images )

But Trump ignored his vice president, and at a rally on January 6 2021, urged his supporters to “fight like hell” in order to “stop the steal.”

His followers then stormed the US Capitol to try to overturn the election results.

Phone logs revealed in Smith’s filing show that once back at the Oval Office, Trump tweeted: “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done.”

While storming the Capitol, some rioters were heard chanting: “Hang Mike Pence.”

Smith’s filing alleges a staffer had told Trump that Pence needed to be evacuated from the Capitol.

Trump allegedly responded: “So what?”

Special counsel Jack Smith’s 165-filing was unsealed on Wednesday ( REUTERS )

“Pence was like, ‘Keep your head up,’ and Trump was like, ‘I’m gonna put your head up in a noose,’” Kimmel quipped.

The late night host said the court documents left him pondering whether Trump truly believes Biden stole the election.

“The answer is no he doesn’t,” Kimmel said.

“The plan all along was to declare himself as winner even if he wasn’t, which he did.”