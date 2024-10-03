Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Another month, another busy month for Netflix.

With October comes a bursting list of titles set to be added to (and removed from) the streaming service over the next 31 days – from exciting new films (Anna Kendrick’s Woman of the Hour), anime gems (Blue Box) and new episodes of hit shows Heartstopper and Outer Banks, which pulled viewers back in with a wild ending to its latest run.

But it’s the release of the long-awaited sequel The Platform 2 that will most excite fans. The Platform proved a word-of-mouth success upon its initial release in 2019 and this follow-up, directed once again by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, will arrive in time for spooky season.

Elsewhere, capitalising on the success – and controversy – of Ryan Murphy’s Monster season two, there will be a documentary telling the real-life story of the Menendez brothers, while film fans will be delighted to learn that October will mark the streaming debut of Studio Ghibli’s latest film The Boy and the Heron.

Find the full list of every movie and TV series being added in October below.

NB: The Independent compiles this list with help from What’s on Netflix.

ORIGINAL

Movies

3 October

The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist

Trouble

4 October

CTRL

It’s What’s Inside

open image in gallery ‘It’s What’s Inside’ is coming to Netflix this month ( Netflix )

9 October

The Secret of the River

11 October

In Her Place

Lonely Planet

Uprising

16 October

Justice

17 October

Outside

The Shadow Strays

18 October

The Man Who Loved UFOs

Woman of the Hour

open image in gallery Anna Kendrick stars in her directorial debut ‘Woman of the Hour’ ( Netflix )

23 October

Family Pack

25 October

Don’t Move

Hijack ’93

30 October

Time Cut

Television

1 October

Making it in Marbella season one

2 October

Chef’s Table: Noodles volume one

Love is Blind season seven

Unsolved Mysteries volume five

3 October

Blue Box season one

Heartstopper season three

Ninjago: Dragons Rising season two – part two

open image in gallery Joe Locke and Kit Connor as teens in love in ‘Heartstopper’ ( Teddy Cavendish/Netflix )

5 October

Ranma ½ season one

6 October

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse season two

8 October

Dinner Time Live with David Chang season two – LIVE

9 October

Deceitful Love season one

10 October

Outer Banks season four – part four

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri season two

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft season one

12 October

A Virtuous Business season one

14 October

Mighty Monsterwheelies season one

open image in gallery ‘Outer Banks’ is returning to Netflix ( Netflix )

17 October

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance season one

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season two

The Lincoln Lawyer season three

18 October

Happiness Is season one

23 October

Car Masters: Rust to Riches season six

This is the Zodiac Speaking season one

24 October

Beauty in Black season one – part one

Territory season one

25 October

Hellbound season two

The Last Night at Tremore Beach season one

30 October

Go Ahead, Brother season one

The Law According to Lida Poet season two

31 October

Murder Mindfully season one

The Diplomat season two

open image in gallery Keri Russell returns in season two of ‘The Diplomat’ ( COURTESY OF NETFLIX )

Documentary

7 October

The Menendez Brothers

9 October

Starting 5 season one

16 October

Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas

I Am a Killer season five

Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare

18 October

The Turnaround

Yintah

open image in gallery The Menendez brothers will be the subject of a new Netflix documentary ( AFP via Getty Images )

23 October

The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox season one

25 October

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin

Simone Biles Rising season two

30 October

The Manhattan Alien Abduction season one

Martha

Comedy

1 October

Tim Dillon: This Is Your Country

8 October

Ali Wong: Single Lady

15 October

Comedy Revenge season one

Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special

22 October

Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head

29 October

Tom Papa: Home Free

open image in gallery Hasan Minhaj’s new stand-up set will come to Netflix this month ( Getty Images )

Games

29 October

Monument Valley 2 (iOS and Android)

Netflix Stories: Outer Banks (iOS and Android)

LICENCED

Movies

1 October

As Above, So Below – US

Being Julia – US

The Birds – US

Boyz n the Hood – US

Bridesmaids – US

Brüno – US

Cinderella Man – US

Couples Retreat – US

8 Mile – US

Elysium – US

Escape Plan – US

First Daughter – US

Get Him to the Greek – US

The Girl Next Door – US

Halloween (2018) – US

Inu-Oh – US

IT: Chapter Two – US

Jarhead – US

Judy – US

The Karate Kid (1984) – US

The Karate Kid Part II – US

The Karate Kid Part III – US

Kung Fu Panda – US

Kung Fu Panda 3 – US

open image in gallery ‘Kung Fu Panda 3’ ( Universal Pictures )

Legion – US

Marnie – US

The Mechanic – US

The Missing – US

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children – US

Point Break (2015) – US

Psycho (1960) – US

Psycho II – US

Red Dragon – US

Robin Hood (2018) – US

Salt – US

Scarface (1983) – US

open image in gallery Al Pacino in ‘Scarface’ ( Universal )

The Sentinel – US

Till Death – US

21 Jump Street – US

22 Jump Street – US

Two Weeks Notice – US

Unfriended – US

You’re Next – US

Win a Date With Tad Hamilton – US

2 October

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram – US

3 October

#OOTD: Outfit of the Designer – US

6 October

See For Me – US

Violent Night – UK

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody – UK

7 October

The Boy and the Heron – UK

8 October

Her Blue Sky – US

11 October

Pixels – US

Scream (2022) – US

12 October

Clifford The Big Red Dog – US

A Quiet Place: Part II – US

13 October

A Man Called Otto – UK

14 October

Margaux – UK

A Sacrifice – US

Unhinged – US

15 October

Abandoned – US

16 October

Selma – US

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins – US

open image in gallery Russell Crowe in ‘Unhinged’ ( Solstice Studios )

18 October

Babylon – UK

20 October

The Estate – US

21 October

Book Club – US

Kung Fu Panda 4 – US

24 October

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – UK

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black – UK

25 October

Do Patti – UK

Television

1 October

Hajime no Ippo: The Fighting! – US

Wipeout volume four – US

Yellowjackets season one – US

3 October

Dan Da Dan season one – US

4 October

The Amazing Digital Circus season one, episodes one-three – US

Good Luck!! season one – US

SWAT season seven – US

open image in gallery ‘Yellowjackets’ is being added to Netflix – in the US ( Showtime )

5 October

Orb: On the Movements of the Earth season one (new episode every Saturday) – US

8 October

The Long Run – UK

15 October

All American: Homecoming season three– US

Detroiters season one and two– US

17 October

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance – US

18 October

Ghost Hunters season 10 and 11 – US

19 October

American Ninja Warrior season 14 – US

American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs Ninja season three – US

22 October

Escape at Dannemora – US

29 October

Botched – US

open image in gallery Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson in sitcom ’Detroiters’ ( Comedy Central )

Documentary

3 October

The Mole Agent – US

4 October

Harta Tahta Raisa – US

16 October

Untapped: Closing America’s Opportunity Gap – US

18 October

Join or Die – US

21 October

Save the Children: A Concert for the Ages – US

