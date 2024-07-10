Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Seth Meyers has blasted Donald Trump’s “flagrant” lies as the former president attempts to distance himself from a far-right think tank’s “presidential transition” proposal, Project 2025.

More than a dozen former White House aides who worked for Trump, along with the Heritage Foundation, have masterminded a 900-page manifesto in a bid to “rescue the country from the grip of the radical left,” its website declares.

Project 2025, which vies to increase executive power, aims to place a conservative leader in office to execute its radical policies, such as a further crackdown on abortion rights.

Trump, however, says that he “knows nothing” about Project 2025, a claim the Late Night host was quick to contest.

“Of course, it won’t surprise you to learn that Trump’s claims that he knows nothing about Project 2025 was a flagrant lie,” Meyers said on Monday evening’s program.

“The only way Trump could be any more directly linked to Project 2025 is if he sold it as a companion piece with his Bibles,” he later quipped.

Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts declared: “We are in the process of the second American revolution, which will remain bloodless if the left allows it to be.”

Meyers tore apart Trump’s claims that he has ‘no idea’ about the far-right proposal ( Late Night/NBC/YouTube )

Following those comments, Trump claimed he knew “nothing about Project 2025” and has “no idea who is behind it,” he wrote on Truth Social last Friday.

The Republican added that he disagrees with “some of the things that they’re saying,” before wishing the Heritage Foundation luck in their endeavors – which Meyers was quick to pick up on.

“Man, you almost made it and then right at the end you had to go and wish them luck,” the host said.

“It was like in World War II when Churchill famously said, ‘we shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the seas, we shall hope the best man wins.’”

Trump’s distancing from the group could prevent him from antagonizing key voters while appearing to be controlled by others could rub up the Maga crowd.

On Tuesday evening’s episode of the Late Show, Meyers also discussed Fyre Fest fraudster Billy McFarland being enlisted to the former president’s campaign team – a claim made by Rolling Stone.

He is allegedly connecting Trump with rappers to boost support among Black voters, a source told the outlet.

The convicted felon served time in prison after swindling investors for more than $27 million relating to his failed luxury music festival.

McFarland’s alleged informal addition to Trump’s team is the “first good news Biden’s gotten in weeks,” Meyers teased.