The president of the right-wing Heritage Foundation made a cryptic threat to the “radical left” while warning of a second “revolution” sweeping the country.

“We are in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless if the left allows it to be,” Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts told Real America’s Voice on Tuesday.

The conservative think tank Roberts helms is behind Project 2025, a right-wing roadmap for a potential second Trump administration that would grant the president unprecedented control over federal agencies and empower Trump loyalists. It’s stated aim is “to start undoing the damage the Left has wrought and build a better country for all Americans in 2025.”

Roberts’ comments come on the heels of Monday’s Supreme Court ruling that gives presidents broad immunity privileges, which could prove favorable to Donald Trump as he faces multiple criminal cases. Roberts praised the ruling: “We’re in the process of taking this country back.

“No one in the audience should be despairing,...We ought to be really encouraged by what happened yesterday,” Roberts continued. “And in spite of all of the injustice...we are going to prevail.”

“The reason that they are apoplectic right now, the reason that so many anchors on MSNBC, for example, are losing their minds daily is because our side is winning,” he added.

Roberts then called the Supreme Court immunity ruling “vital.”

With its historic decision, the Supreme Court on Monday granted the president immunity from prosecution while carrying out “official acts.” In her dissent, liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor warned: “When he uses his official powers in any way, under the majority’s reasoning, he now will be insulated from criminal prosecution.”

She then outlined an unnerving hypothetical scenario: “Orders the Navy’s Seal Team 6 to assassinate a political rival? Immune.”

While Trump called political violence “totally unacceptable” at last week’s CNN debate, he did not dismiss the possibility that there will be more of it if he does not return to power, tellingTime magazine earlier this year: “If we don’t win, you know, it depends…It always depends on the fairness of the election.”

The US House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol ultimately determined that Trump was the “central cause” of the riot.