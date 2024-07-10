✕ Close Donald Trump fearmongers over immigration on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show

Donald Trump is appearing at a campaign rally at his golf club near Miami on Tuesday evening, as speculation around his vice presidential pick reaches fever pitch with six days to go until the Republican National Convention.

One VP hopeful, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, appeared on stage before the former president, laying into Joe Biden over his disastrous debate performance. Trump meanwhile has remained relatively quiet since going toe-to-toe with with his rival on June 27.

Trump has said he would likely make a decision on who his 2024 running mate will be “a little before” or during the convention, which kicks off on July 15.

It comes as a new poll showed Vice President Kamala Harris has a better shot than President Joe Biden at defeating Trump in the 2024 election. The survey, conducted by the Democratic firm Bendixen & Amandi, shows Biden slightly behind Trump, 42 to 43 per cent, with Harris inching past the former president 42 to 41 per cent.

The eyes of the world are on Biden as he hosts the NATO summit in Washington DC amid concerns about his fitness to contest the election and serve another term in office and fresh calls for him to quit the 2024 race.