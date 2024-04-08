Trump sues hush money judge in last-ditch effort to stop criminal trial

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump has sued the judge overseeing the Manhattan hush money case against him in another last-ditch effort to stop his first-ever criminal trial, less than one week before jury selection is scheduled to begin.

A state appellate court docket indicates the former president has filed litigation against New York Justice Juan Merchan, who imposed a gag order preventing parties in the case from targeting members of the court, attorneys and their families. The documents remained under seal.

Mr Trump is expected to ask appeals court judges to block the gag order and move the case out of Manhattan, among the latest attempts to delay the proceedings after failing to stop the first among the four criminal trials he is expected to face in the coming months.

Last year, in the first criminal indictment against him, a grand jury charged the former president with 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with repayments to his then-lawyer Michael Cohen, who arranged a hush money scheme to prevent the release of potentially compromising stories about Mr Trump and his affairs.

The case from the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg could rely on Cohen’s testimony that Mr Trump authorised his business to falsely file payments as legal expenses, part of an alleged effort to quash stories that could interfere with then-candidate Trump’s 2016 campaign, according to prosecutors.

The filings from Mr Trump’s legal team on Monday appeared on the docket hours after Mr Bragg’s office swatted down attorneys’ demands to remove the judge from the case, which the district attorney called an attempt to “pollute” the court and continue Mr Trump’s attacks “as part of a meritless effort to call the integrity of these proceedings into question.”

That motion represented “yet another last-ditch attempt to address [the] defendant’s real objective … to delay this proceeding indefinitely.”

Mr Trump’s attorneys similarly sued a judge last year to block gag orders in a sweeping civil fraud case that prevented the former president from disparaging court staff. Appeals judges rejected those requests, and gag orders have remained in place.

This is a developing story