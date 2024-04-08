✕ Close Related video: SNL shares wild theory about Trump’s claim Biden took cocaine

Donald Trump has said that he will announce his abortion policy today – and that it will include exceptions in the case of rape and incest and when the woman’s life is in danger.

In a Truth Social post on Sunday night, the former president teased a statement about “Abortion and Abortion Rights” will land on Monday morning.

“I will be putting out my statement on Abortion and Abortion Rights tomorrow morning. Republicans, and all others, must follow their hearts and minds, but remember that, like Ronald Reagan before me, I, and most other Republicans, believe in EXCEPTIONS for Rape, Incest, and Life of the Mother,” he said.

In another Truth Social post, Mr Trump posted a bizarre campaign ad invoking the total solar eclipse – where his own head takes on the role of the moon, blocking out the sun and plunging America into total darkness.

Over the weekend, the Trump campaign claimed it raised a record $50.5m during a fundraiser at the Palm Beach, Florida mansion of hedge fund manager John Paulson on Saturday night – almost double the amount raised by last month’s Biden campaign fundraiser featuring three presidents, which raised $26m.