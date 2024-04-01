Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump hush money prosecutor asks judge for stronger gag order due to ‘extreme and deliberate provocations’

Manhattan officials accused the former president of trying to undermine the money trial with ‘dangerous and reprehensible rhetoric’

Io Dodds
Tuesday 02 April 2024 00:35
Comments
(The Independent)

Prosecutors in Donald Trump’s hush money trial in New York City have ashed the judge to tighten his gag order due to his “extreme and deliberate provocations”.

Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg accused the president of attempting to undermine the trial through his “dangerous, violent, and reprehensible rhetoric”, according to CNBC.

He said the former president’s online posts targeting Judge Juan Merchan and his adult daughter were “intended to intimidate witnesses and trial participants alike” and therefore “threaten the integrity of these proceedings”.

Mr Trump stands accused of falsifying business records in order to conceal his 2016 hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and other parties.

The trial continues.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in