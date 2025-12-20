Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has again slammed Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, calling her “highly neurotic” and using his “traitor” nickname as she pushes the Justice Department to release all of its files on the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Greene was a loyal ally to the president before her recent public rift over issues on affordability, foreign affairs and notably, the Epstein files. Greene was one of a few House Republicans to initially support a bill to force the government to release the files.

After more House Republicans signaled they’d back the measure, Trump told his party to vote to release the files and he later signed the bill into law, despite insisting the Epstein saga was a “hoax.”

During a speech at a rally in North Carolina Friday night, Trump, who was there to convince Americans that his economic agenda was working, went off on a rant about Greene.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump has slammed Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, calling her “highly neurotic” ( Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images )

“Marjorie Traitor Brown, I call her. Because green turns to brown under stress,” Trump said. The president went on to say the pair had a falling out because he didn’t return her phone calls, calling her “highly neurotic.”

After Trump withdrew his endorsement of Greene in November, she said that she hasn’t “called him at all,” but that she did send him text messages about the Epstein files.

She later said at a press conference with survivors of Epstein’s alleged sexual abuse, "I was called a traitor by a man that I fought for five, no, actually, six years for, and I gave him my loyalty for free.”

open image in gallery Greene was once a loyal ally to the president before her recent public rift over issues on affordability, foreign affairs and notably, the Epstein files ( Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images )

After the Justice Department released thousands — but not all — of the Epstein files Friday, Greene and other lawmakers, slammed the the Trump administration.

“The heavily redacted Epstein files being released” and “failure to release them all by today’s lawful deadline” are “NOT MAGA,”Greene wrote on X.

In an earlier post, Greene said, “Trump called me a traitor for refusing to take my name” off a discharge petition which forced the House to vote on the release of the files. “I couldn’t be more proud I stayed on.”

Greene announced in November that she will resign from office next month, telling Americans, “I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better.”