MTG says Republicans mocked Trump behind his back in new 60 Minutes interview
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sat down with 60 Minutes for her first interviewing since announcing her resignation
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed her fellow Republican lawmakers have mocked President Donald Trump behind closed doors.
The Georgia lawmaker made the claim during an interview with CBS News correspondent Lesley Stahl on “60 Minutes.” The full interview, her first since announcing her resignation, will air on Sunday at 7 p.m. E.T.
Stahl asked Greene about Republican lawmakers’ support for Trump, and whether some of that support is because they are “afraid that they’ll get death threats.” This comes after Greene said she and her family received such threats during her public falling-out with Trump last month.
“I think they're terrified to step out of line and get a nasty Truth Social post on them, yes,” Greene said.
When asked if Republicans talk differently about Trump behind the scenes, Greene replied: “Yes.”
“I watched many of my colleagues go from making fun of him, making fun of how he talks, making fun of me constantly for supporting him, to when he won the primary in 2024, they all started — excuse my language, Lesley — kissing his a** and decided to put on a MAGA hat for the first time,” she said.
The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.
Greene, who was once an ardent supporter of Trump, said last month she’s resigning from Congress on January 5. The announcement came amid her growing feud with the president and GOP leadership on several issues, including the Justice Department’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.
In another clip from the 60 Minutes interview, Greene claimed Trump was angry with her after she pressed for the release of the Epstein files.
"We did talk about the Epstein files, and he was extremely angry at me that I had signed the discharge petition to release the files,” she said.
Trump was quick to speak out against Greene last month, calling her a “traitor” and accusing her of going “Far Left” in Truth Social posts ahead of her resignation announcement.
Greene claimed Trump’s rhetoric “could lead to serious attacks” against her and her family. Police in Rome, Georgia, also confirmed that Greene’s son was targeted with a death threat last month amid the feud, according to NBC News.
Trump appeared to soften his rhetoric after Greene announced her resignation, telling reporters on November 22 that she’s a “nice person” and he “just disagreed with her philosophy.” Trump also told NBC News he’d “love” to see Greene return to politics.
