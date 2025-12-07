MTG says Republicans mocked Trump behind his back in new 60 Minutes interview

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed her fellow Republican lawmakers have mocked President Donald Trump behind closed doors.

The Georgia lawmaker made the claim during an interview with CBS News correspondent Lesley Stahl on “60 Minutes.” The full interview, her first since announcing her resignation, will air on Sunday at 7 p.m. E.T.

Stahl asked Greene about Republican lawmakers’ support for Trump, and whether some of that support is because they are “afraid that they’ll get death threats.” This comes after Greene said she and her family received such threats during her public falling-out with Trump last month.

“I think they're terrified to step out of line and get a nasty Truth Social post on them, yes,” Greene said.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said on '60 Minutes' that her Republican colleagues have mocked President Donald Trump behind his back ( 60 Minutes )

When asked if Republicans talk differently about Trump behind the scenes, Greene replied: “Yes.”

“I watched many of my colleagues go from making fun of him, making fun of how he talks, making fun of me constantly for supporting him, to when he won the primary in 2024, they all started — excuse my language, Lesley — kissing his a** and decided to put on a MAGA hat for the first time,” she said.

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.

Greene, who was once an ardent supporter of Trump, said last month she’s resigning from Congress on January 5. The announcement came amid her growing feud with the president and GOP leadership on several issues, including the Justice Department’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

In another clip from the 60 Minutes interview, Greene claimed Trump was angry with her after she pressed for the release of the Epstein files.

"We did talk about the Epstein files, and he was extremely angry at me that I had signed the discharge petition to release the files,” she said.

Trump was quick to speak out against Greene last month, calling her a “traitor” and accusing her of going “Far Left” in Truth Social posts ahead of her resignation announcement.

Greene claimed Trump’s rhetoric “could lead to serious attacks” against her and her family. Police in Rome, Georgia, also confirmed that Greene’s son was targeted with a death threat last month amid the feud, according to NBC News.

Trump appeared to soften his rhetoric after Greene announced her resignation, telling reporters on November 22 that she’s a “nice person” and he “just disagreed with her philosophy.” Trump also told NBC News he’d “love” to see Greene return to politics.