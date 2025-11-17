Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marjorie Taylor Greene and her family were receiving multiple death threats on Sunday, even as Donald Trump insisted that her life was not in danger, police have said.

Two emails referencing the Congresswoman’s family were sent at 4.29 p.m. and 4.56 p.m. ET Sunday afternoon, police in Rome, Georgia, confirmed to The Independent. Around two hours later, the president played down the threats to reporters and coined a new nickname for Greene.

“Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Greene. I don’t think her life is in danger. Frankly, I don’t think anybody cares about her,” he said, shortly before 7 p.m. ET.

Greene, previously a zealous supporter of the president and a MAGA acolyte, is the latest of Trump’s inner circle to experience an explosive and public falling out with the president. The Georgia Republican has been a vocal critic of the president in recent weeks and has demanded the full release of the Epstein files.

Trump has now said that her call to release the files means that she has become a “traitor” to the MAGA movement.

open image in gallery Marjorie Taylor Greene and her family received multiple death threats Sunday even as Donald Trump insisted that her life was not in danger ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Wacky Marjorie “Traitor” Brown (Remember, Green turns to Brown where there is ROT involved!) is working overtime to try and portray herself as a victim when, in actuality, she is the cause of all of her own problems,” he wrote on Truth Social Sunday night. “The fact is, nobody cares about this Traitor to our Country!”

As well as the two emails on Sunday, an unordered pizza delivery was made to the congresswoman’s address, which is known to be a tactic related to “doxxing” or intimidation. Rome Police confirmed to The Independent that an unordered pizza had also been delivered on Sunday.

“As always, we take any threat seriously and follow established investigative procedures, regardless of political context,” department spokesperson Kelly Madden said in a statement.

“The Rome Police Department remains committed to thoroughly investigating all credible threats and ensuring the safety of every member of our community without regard to political affiliation or public profile.”

open image in gallery Greene, previously a zealous supporter of the president and a MAGA acolyte, is the latest of Trump’s inner circle to experience an explosive and public falling out with the president. The Georgia Republican has been a vocal critic of the president in recent weeks and has demanded the full release of the Epstein files ( Bryan Dozier/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty )

Greene said on social media that a “pipe bomb threat” had also been made at her construction company’s office, hitting out at Trump for putting “blood in the water.”

“President Trump’s unwarranted and vicious attacks against me were a dog whistle to dangerous radicals that could lead to serious attacks on me and my family,” she wrote in a lengthy and furious post. “Now that President Trump has called me a traitor, which is absolutely untrue and horrific.

“This puts blood in the water and creates a feeding frenzy. And it could ultimately lead to a harmful or even deadly outcome. Also, the timing of this just happens to be days before we take the vote on releasing the Epstein files.”

Taylor Greene continued by insisting that she is not a “traitor” and added, “I love America and the American people, and I swore an oath to uphold the constitution and always do so.”