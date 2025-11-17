Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has claimed that Marjorie Taylor Greene’s life is not in danger, despite the former MAGA loyalist saying that someone had threatened to send a pipe bomb to one of her company’s offices.

The Georgia Republican has been a vocal critic of the president in recent weeks and has demanded the full release of the Epstein files.

Trump has now said that her call to release the files means that she has become a “traitor” to the MAGA movement.

When the president was asked about Taylor Greene’s life being in danger, Trump replied, “Her life is in danger? Who’s that?”

After the reporter reminded him that they were speaking about Marjorie Taylor Greene, he said, “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Greene. I don’t think her life is in danger. Frankly, I don’t think anybody cares about her.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump has branded Marjorie Taylor Greene as a 'traitor' over her calls to release the Epstein files ( X/Fox News )

However, the representative for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District has said that “hoax pizza deliveries” have started at her house and the homes of her family members and that a “pipe bomb threat” had been made at her construction company’s office.

In a blistering X post, Greene hit out at Trump for putting “blood in the water.”

“President Trump’s unwarranted and vicious attacks against me were a dog whistle to dangerous radicals that could lead to serious attacks on me and my family,” she blasted. “Now that President Trump has called me a traitor, which is absolutely untrue and horrific.

“Mark Levin has been calling me a traitor. And so have other prominent likely paid social media activists.

“This puts blood in the water and creates a feeding frenzy. And it could ultimately lead to a harmful or even deadly outcome.

“Also, the timing of this just happens to be days before we take the vote on releasing the Epstein files.”

open image in gallery Taylor Greene has warned that Trump’s words could lead to a ‘deadly outcome’ ( Bryan Dozier/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty )

Taylor Greene continued by insisting that she is not a “traitor” and added, “I love America and the American people, and I swore an oath to uphold the constitution and always do so.”

Trump’s feud with Taylor Greene spilled over to Truth Social, however, as he claimed that “she is the cause of all of her own problems.”

“Wacky Marjorie “Traitor” Brown (Remember, Green turns to Brown where there is ROT involved!) is working overtime to try and portray herself as a victim when, in actuality, she is the cause of all of her own problems,” he raged. “The fact is, nobody cares about this Traitor to our Country!”

Their bitter feud seemingly marks the end of her formerly zealous support for the president. It comes as the House of Representatives gears up to vote on the release of the Epstein files, which Trump has continually tried to block.

open image in gallery The congresswoman was one of Trump’s biggest supporters in 2024 ( AFP via Getty Images )

He has branded the case a “hoax” and has expressed confusion as to why people want answers as to who was involved in the convicted pedophile’s sex trafficking ring.

However, the president has finally U-turned on his own position and has ordered Republicans to vote to release the files.

He said that Republicans “should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party” in a seething social media post.

“Nobody cared about Jeffrey Epstein when he was alive and, if the Democrats had anything, they would have released it before our Landslide Election Victory,” he added.