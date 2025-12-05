Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Republican lawmakers have blasted their former colleague, Marjorie Taylor Greene, for skipping every single vote in the House this week, after announcing her resignation from Congress last month.

“I’m disappointed that someone who runs for an office promises their constituents to serve them for two years doesn’t want to serve them for two years. But that’s, you know, that’s her decision,” Maryland Rep Andy Harris told The Hill.

Randy Fine, of Florida, was less kind with his words.“I’m glad she’s leaving. Good riddance. I just wish she’d get it over with,” he told the outlet, adding that Greene had “never cared about the cause or the conservative movement.”

Greene announced her shocking decision to step down from Congress, where she had represented Georgia’s 14th district since 2021, on November 21, following months of clashes with the GOP, MAGA, and President Donald Trump himself. Disagreements included the release of the Epstein files and the administration’s stance on the war in Gaza.

open image in gallery Greene announced her shocking decision to step down from congress on November, following months of clashes with the GOP, MAGA and president Donald Trump himself ( Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images )

She announced her resignation in a video message and a statement, declaring that she had “too much self-respect and dignity” to continue in the role and refused “to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better.”

Greene’s final day in Congress is scheduled for January 5, though she has missed every vote this week.

Greene also previously said she would not endorse any candidate in the Georgia special election to select her replacement, angering some in her party further.

Fine, who has clashed with Greene over issues including the bombing of Gaza by Israel, said it was clear by her actions that Greene “just cares about herself.”

“If you don’t want to be here, then resign. I would like that, but to say you’re going to resign, but then not do it and keep from being able to call that special election to fill the seat. It’s the kind of selfish behavior that we’ve grown accustomed to,” he said.

Another GOP lawmaker added that showing up to vote was the responsibility of all elected officials.

open image in gallery Trump has called Green a 'ranting lunatic' on social media after her public criticism of his foreign policy and demands to release Epstein files and blasted her as a ‘traitor’ following news of her resignation ( AFP via Getty Images )

“[It] appears as though Marjorie is not interested in taking care of that responsibility any longer. That’s unfortunate,” the lawmaker told The Hill, adding, “Every member’s got to make their own decisions.

“I found that me being frustrated with somebody’s behavior doesn’t actually improve the state of play here in Washington. So, no, I’m not very quick to frustration, but certainly I’m disappointed.”

Greene’s resignation drew a mixed reaction from her Republican colleagues and those she had previously considered allies.

Trump reacted with glee to the news, once again calling Greene a “traitor” and claiming she was quitting because he wouldn’t return her calls.

In a lengthy Truth Social post the morning after her announcement, the president called her Marjorie “Traitor” Brown, referencing a previous post in which he said he was changing her surname because “Green grass turns Brown when it begins to ROT!.”