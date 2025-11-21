Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump cut off Zohran Mamdani and pat him on the arm as the New York City Mayor-elect was asked to confirm that he believes Trump is a fascist.

During a high-stakes meeting in the Oval Office Friday, a reporter asked whether Mamdani was “affirming” that he thinks Trump is a “fascist.” The mayor-elect started to respond: “I’ve spoken about —”

The president, who frequently called Mamdani a “communist” during his mayoral campaign, then interrupted and said with a smile: “That’s ok. You can just say ‘yes.’”

Then, patting Mamdani on the arm, the president added: “It’s easier. It’s easier than explaining. I don’t mind.”

Mamdani, looking at the group of reporters, seemed to grin uncomfortably, before saying: “OK.” He waved his hand as if suggesting the next question was welcome.

President Donald Trump told reporters that he ‘doesn’t mind’ that New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has called him a ‘fascist’ ( AP )

The internet seemed to eat up the exchange.

Brad Lander, a former New York City mayoral candidate and the current comptroller, wrote on X: “Pretty sure Zohran just charmed Donald Trump into agreeing that he’s a fascist.”

MSNOW host Lawrence O’Donnell wrote: “Mamdani tamed the (politically weak) tiger.”

One X user wondered: “Trump loves Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani so much that he is perfectly fine with Mamdani calling him a "Fascist." Or is it that he actually agrees with the title?”

Another quipped: “One short meeting with Zohran Mamdani, and Donald Trump is basically registering as a member of the Democratic Socialists of America.”

Asked whether he would feel comfortable living in his hometown with Mamdani in charge, the president told reporters Friday: “Yeah, I would. I really would.”

Trump added: “I think you're going to have, hopefully, a really great mayor — the better he does, the happier I am.”

The apparently warm meeting contrasts weeks of contention between the two men.

Trump threatened to withhold sending federal funds to New York City and urged voters to cast ballots for Cuomo: “Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him and hope he does a fantastic job,” Trump wrote. “He is capable of it, Mamdani is not!”

In his impassioned victory speech, the mayor-elect addressed the president directly: “Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I’ve got four words for you: turn the volume up.”

Mamdani soundly defeated independent Andrew Cuomo, who Trump backed, and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Earlier this week, the Democratic socialist said he hoped to “speak plainly” to the president about the “stakes” for New Yorkers, such as cost of living. Like Mamdani, Trump ran on a campaign promising to make life more affordable for Americans, such as vowing to reduce the cost of groceries.