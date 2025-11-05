Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Zohran Mamdani, a prominent democratic socialist and state lawmaker, is projected to win election for New York City’s next mayor, delivering a seismic blow to the city’s deep-rooted power structures with all eyes on the future of a fractured Democratic Party charting its future against Donald Trump.

Mamdani, 34, will enter office as the first Muslim mayor in the city’s history and one of its youngest, now set to run one of the largest and most diverse cities in the United States.

The race was called by the Associated Press with roughly 75 percent of ballots counted, with Mamdani receiving more than 50 percent of the vote to Andrew Cuomo’s 41 percent — and Republican Curtis Sliwa appearing to make the difference between them with 7 percent of the vote.

Mamdani’s campaign, relentlessly focused on a growing affordability crisis, has been forced to contend with New York City’s future under Trump, who has threatened to pull critical federal funding from a city of more than 8 million people while falsely suggesting the Uganda-born mayor-elect is in the country illegally.

But Mamdani’s victory — among the first elections within the first year of Trump’s second presidency — is likely to send a resounding message nationally for the future of his party after an immense defeat during last year’s presidential elections.

Zohran Mamdani is projected to defeat Democratic former governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa in the race for New York City mayor, marking a seismic shift in city politics and a reckoning for the Democratic Party ( REUTERS )

Democrats across the country rallied in several hotly contested races Tuesday, counting victories for top offices in Virginia and New Jersey as well as mayoral races in Atlanta and Detroit. Voters in California are also expected to approve a new congressional map that would likely give the state a massive boost in 2026 midterm elections as Republicans rev up a redistricting arms race to maintain control of Congress.

Mamdani is expected to deliver remarks from Brooklyn late Tuesday.

His election also marks his second victory against Andrew Cuomo, the disgraced former Democratic governor who lost a primary election to Mamdani in June and sought a second run during the general election.

The final days of Cuomo’s campaign — with a late boost from billionaire former mayor Michael Bloomberg — saw the former governor appealing to voters on Fox News, refusing to condemn Islamophobic attacks aimed at his opponent, releasing several racist AI-generated videos, claiming “diversity can be a weakness,” mistaking one Black MSNBC host for another, and hanging up on a radio interview when pressed for comment on Trump’s apparent endorsement.

Mamdani was born in Kampala, Uganda, as the only child of academic Mahmood Mamdani and filmmaker Mira Nair. He moved to New York at 7 years old.

Before running for state assembly, Mamdani’s first and only full-time job outside of politics was as a foreclosure prevention and housing counselor, where he assisted lower-income homeowners in Queens with eviction notices and efforts to remain in their homes, an experience that shaped his run for political office.

He placed his mayoral campaign against centrist Democratic figures and right-wing opponents in the context of the city’s long history of progressive politics — he has cited Fiorello La Guardia as his favorite mayor — and centered voices from a city of immigrants against one defined by its powerful political machines.

That campaign rocketed from relative obscurity at the beginning of the year into a massive grassroots operation, fueled by his deft use of social media and an unwavering message of affordability that resonated with an international audience.

He won endorsements from influential progressive figures, including New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Bernie Sanders, and his activism on behalf of Palestinian rights gave voice to growing outrage against Israel’s war in Gaza sidelined by Democratic establishment figures.

But he did not win endorsements from other prominent New York Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who declined to say who he voted for, and current Mayor Eric Adams, who dropped out from his re-election campaign after a flailing administration clouded by federal indictments and pressure from Trump to support his anti-immigration agenda. Adams ultimately endorsed Cuomo.

Mamdani has proposed no-cost childcare, freezing rent in tens of thousands of rent-controlled apartment units, boosting taxes on the wealthiest residents to fund free buses, and creating city-owned grocery stores to avoid a growing cost of living crisis in one of the country’s most expensive places to live.

His opponents labeled his ambitions unrealistic or compared his vision to failed socialist regimes, claiming that New York’s employers and wealthiest residents will flee the city if he’s elected.

Mamdani, who has repeatedly encouraged supporters to keep pushing beyond Tuesday, will lead a city where the left is no longer an obstacle outside City Hall but shaping it from the inside, bringing in a kind of organizing that is beyond electoral politics.

But Mamdani also campaigned on a vision of New York up against the Trump administration, warning that an ill-equipped mayor at the helm, or, worse, one that works in concert with the president, imperils communities across the boroughs. Massive legal battles are expected, likely with the support of the state’s Governor Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James, both of whom endorsed Mamdani.

He has called himself “Donald Trump’s worst nightmare” but also pledged to work with the president on issues related to affordability — pointing to Trump’s own campaign promises to ease the cost of living in the country.

“New Yorkers who know that they are under attack from twin crises of an authoritarian administration on one side and the affordability crisis on the other,” Mamdani said in remarks to supporters the night before election day.

This is a developing story