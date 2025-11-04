Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump threatens to withhold federal funds from NYC if ‘communist’ Mamdani wins election

Zohran Mamdani releases ad of him speaking Arabic days before NYC mayor election
  • Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, stated that Donald Trump feels “threatened” by his campaign.
  • Mamdani claimed that while both he and Trump recognize the crisis in working-class New Yorkers' lives, Mamdani intends to provide actual solutions.
  • Trump endorsed former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for the mayoral race, stating voters “really have no choice” on a Truth Social post.
  • Mamdani is leading in the polls with 43.9 percent of voter support in a new Atlas Intel poll. Cuomo is trailing with 39.4 percent, followed by Sliwa with 15.5 percent.
  • In a Truth Social post, Trump advised voters in Virginia and New Jersey to vote Republican, alleging that Democrats would lead to increased energy costs and rampant crime.
