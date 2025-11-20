Trump to meet NYC Mayor-elect Mamdani on Friday after calling him a ‘Communist’ and threatening to withhold funding
The mayor-elect said he hopes to ‘speak plainly’ with the president about the ‘stakes’ for New Yorkers
Donald Trump announced that he plans to meet with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, whom the president has repeatedly labeled a “communist.”
“Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran ‘Kwame’ Mamdani, has asked for a meeting. We have agreed that this meeting will take place at the Oval Office on Friday, November 21st,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Wednesday night. “Further details to follow!”
Mamdani, a Democratic socialist, won the New York City mayoral race earlier this month, soundly defeating Republican Curtis Sliwa and independent Andrew Cuomo.
Shortly before Trump’s Truth Social post, the mayor-elect told MS NOW’s Chris Hayes that his team had reached out to Trump's.
“We did reach out to the White House – and my team reached out because of a commitment that I made to New Yorkers, that I would be willing to meet with anyone and everyone, so long as it was to the benefit 8.5 million people who call the city home and their struggle to afford the most expensive city United States of America,” Mamdani said.
He said he wants to “speak plainly” to the president about the “stakes” for New Yorkers, such as cost of living.
A spokesperson for Mamdani also confirmed the meeting with CNN: “As is customary for an incoming mayoral administration, the Mayor-elect plans to meet with the President in Washington to discuss public safety, economic security and the affordability agenda that over one million New Yorkers voted for just two weeks ago.”
Throughout the high-stakes mayoral race, Trump has branded Mamdani a “communist.” Ahead of the election, the president backed Cuomo. “Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him and hope he does a fantastic job,” Trump wrote. “He is capable of it, Mamdani is not!”
Last month, the president threatened to slash federal funds from his former home city if Mamdani became mayor.
"We have a Communist, 33 years old, doesn't know a thing, probably never worked a day in his life, and he sort of caught on. I'm not going to send a lot of money to New York,” Trump said.
During an appearance on CBS’s 60 Minutes days before the mayoral election, the 79-year-old Republican compared himself to the 33-year-old Democrat.
“Some people have compared him to a left-wing version of you: charismatic, breaking the old rules. What do you think about that?” Journalist Norah O’Donnell asked.
The president replied: “Well, I think I'm a much better-looking person than him. Right?”
“OK,” she said, before moving on to her next question.
