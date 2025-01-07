Trump-appointed judge blocks Merrick Garland from releasing Jack Smith report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s classified documents case is blocking Attorney General Merrick Garland from releasing a report prepared by the prosecutor who led the federal criminal cases against the president-elect.

A stunning order from District Judge Aileen Cannon on Monday arrived hours after the former president and his co-defendants urged the courts to prevent special counsel Jack Smith from publishing a report that is expected to detail his investigations, which he effectively drew to a close following his presidential election victory.

Cannon — who was appointed to the bench by Trump in 2020 — is effectively ordering the Department of Justice to reject guidelines that put decisions about special counsel reports in the hands of the attorney general.

The judge faced intense scrutiny and criticism for her handling of the Mar-a-Lago case, culminating in her bombshell decision to dismiss the charges altogether, arguing that Smith’s appointment violates the Constitution and “usurps” the role of Congress in funding that office.

Her order on Monday temporarily prohibits Garland, Smith and any other Justice Department officers from “releasing, sharing, or transmitting” any drafts of the report for at least three days while an appeals court considers Trump’s challenge.

On Monday, Trump’s lawyers filed a motion demanding the courts to stop Garland and Smith from releasing the report and to fire Smith immediately.

Trump’s legal team also called Smith an “out-of-control private citizen unconstitutionally posing as a prosecutor” aiming to harm Trump politically.

“Accordingly, because Smith has proposed an unlawful course of action, you must countermand his plan and remove him promptly,” Trump’s lawyers Todd Blanche and John Lauro wrote.

“If Smith is not removed, then the handling of his report should be deferred to President Trump’s incoming attorney general, consistent with the expressed will of the People,” they added.

Smith had planned to resign sometime before Trump’s January 20 inauguration.

His anticipated final report follows a post-election decision to effectively end his prosecution of Trump’s two federal cases altogether after a years-long attempt to prosecute Trump for alleged crimes spelled out in hundreds of pages of evidence.

This is a developing story