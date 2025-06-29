Trump threatens to force journalists to reveal who leaked report undermining his narrative on Iran bombing
Iran strikes destroyed supply of enriched uranium and fully halted weapons development program, president insists again as he declines to provide evidence
Donald Trump threatened in an interview Sunday to force journalists who published an initial U.S. intelligence assessment of his administration’s strikes on Iran to reveal their sources or face prosecution as his effort to plaster a positive narrative over the aftermath continues.
The U.S. president spoke on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, and insisted once again that U.S. airstrikes targeting three Iranian facilities last weekend completed the task of disabling the Iranian nuclear weapons development program. The strikes, Trump claimed, obliterated the Iranian government’s entire (or a majority) of its supply of enriched uranium — he denied claims from Iranian officials that it was moved out of the area before the Fordow site was hit.
And the president vowed legal action against Democratic members of Congress and journalists he blamed for publishing parts of a U.S. intelligence assessment of the effects of the three attacks. The administration spent the past week decrying it as one-sided, incomplete, and aimed at producing a narrative critical of the Trump White House.
“You go up and tell the reporter, 'national security, who gave it [to you]?'” Trump told Bartiromo, adding: “You have to do that. And I suspect we'll be doing things like that.”
More to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments