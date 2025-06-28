Trump denies US plan to offer Iran $30bn civilian nuclear deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump strongly rejected media reports that the US considered giving Iran up to $30bn to develop a civilian nuclear energy programme in exchange for halting uranium enrichment.

The reports, published by CNN and NBC News this week, cited unnamed officials who claimed discussions had taken place within the Trump administration about a possible deal involving the release of billions in frozen Iranian assets and regional cooperation to support its non-military nuclear development.

“These proposals were preliminary and under consideration,” CNN reported, quoting officials familiar with the discussions. NBC said such ideas marked a dramatic policy shift from Mr Trump’s previous position which had seen him abandon during his first term a nuclear agreement with Iran, claiming it provided Tehran with “a lifeline of cash”.

The idea, if pursued, would represent a significant diplomatic opening during a period of heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Tehran and Washington were engaged in talks on Iran’s nuclear programme until Israel launched a surprise attack on the Islamic Republic earlier this month. The US quickly joined the conflict on Israel’s side, bombing three Iranian nuclear sites last weekend.

Iran, a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, insists its programme is peaceful. The US maintains its objective is to prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Mr Trump furiously denied the reports late on Friday. “Who in the Fake News Media is the Sleazebag saying that ‘President Trump wants to give Iran $30 Billion to build non-military Nuclear facilities.’ Never heard of this ridiculous idea,” he said on his social media platform, Truth Social. “Just another HOAX put out by the Fake News.”

The denial came just days after Mr Trump declared a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, following a deadly regional conflict that began on 13 June when Israeli forces attacked Iran. The conflict had stoked fears of instability across the Middle East, already volatile due to Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza since October 2023.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump meets Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington ( Reuters )

After the US struck Iranian nuclear facilities, Iran retaliated by hitting an American base in Qatar on Monday. Iran’s health ministry reported 627 civilian deaths from Israeli attacks while Israel claimed 28 fatalities from Iranian strikes.

Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, lashed out at Mr Trump on Saturday for what he described as his “disrespectful and unacceptable” remarks. The rebuke came after Mr Trump claimed credit for saving supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei from an “ugly and ignominious death”.

Mr Araghchi warned that if Mr Trump “is genuine about wanting a deal, he should put aside the disrespectful tone and stop hurting millions of heartfelt supporters” of Khamenei.

“The Great and Powerful Iranian People, who showed the world that the Israeli regime had NO CHOICE but to RUN to ‘Daddy’ to avoid being flattened by our Missiles, do not take kindly to Threats and Insults,” Mr Araghchi added in a post.

His comments came ahead of a state funeral in Tehran for about 60 people, including top military commanders, killed in the conflict with Israel.

open image in gallery A man holds portraits of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his predecessor Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini at a state funeral for Iranians killed in Israeli attacks ( AFP via Getty )

Meanwhile, in a separate Truth Social post, Mr Trump, appeared to link the diplomatic rift to Iran’s rhetoric. “During the last few days, I was working on the possible removal of sanctions…But no, instead I get hit with a statement of anger, hatred, and disgust,” he said, referring to Mr Khamenei’s declaration of victory in the conflict with Israel. “The sanctions are BITING!”

Israel, widely believed to be the only country in the region with nuclear weapons, said it launched its war against Iran to keep it from acquiring similar capabilities.

Unlike Iran, Israel is not a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which is monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The UN watchdog has stated it has “no credible indication” that Iran is currently pursuing a nuclear weapons programme.