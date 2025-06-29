Iran's judiciary says at least 71 were killed in Israel's attack on Tehran's notorious Evin prison
Sunday 29 June 2025 03:18 EDT
Iran’s judiciary says at least 71 people were killed in Israel’s attack Monday on Tehran’s Evin prison, a notorious facility where many political activists have been held.
Judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir posted on the office’s official Mizan news agency website Sunday that those killed included staff, soldiers, prisoners and members of visiting families.