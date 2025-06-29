Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Iran's judiciary says at least 71 were killed in Israel's attack on Tehran's notorious Evin prison

Iran’s judiciary says at least 71 people were killed in Israel’s attack Monday on Tehran’s Evin prison, a notorious facility where many political activists have been held

Via AP news wire
Sunday 29 June 2025 03:18 EDT

Iran’s judiciary says at least 71 people were killed in Israel’s attack Monday on Tehran’s Evin prison, a notorious facility where many political activists have been held.

Judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir posted on the office’s official Mizan news agency website Sunday that those killed included staff, soldiers, prisoners and members of visiting families.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in