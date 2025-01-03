Judge orders Trump to be sentenced on Jan. 10 in hush-money case

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The judge overseeing the criminal case against President-elect Donald Trump in his former home state of New York has ordered him to appear before him on January 10 to be sentenced on the 34 felony counts he was convicted of last year.

In an 18-page ruling released on Friday, Judge Juan Merchan said he will not sentence Trump to a term of incarceration and would instead impose “a sentence of unconditional discharge” as “the most viable solution to ensure finality” and permit Trump to continue to appeal the case.

But Merchan rejected arguments from Trump’s attorneys, who’d sought to have the case dismissed on grounds of immunity stemming from his victory in the 2024 presidential election.

He noted that Trump had asked for the sentencing to be put on hold until after the election and called the claim that his win in that election changed the circumstances of the case “disingenuous.”

“Defendant has always pronounced, since the inception of this case, confidence and indeed the expectation, that he would prevail in the 2024 Election - confidence that has proven well-founded. That he would become the ‘President-elect’ and be required to assume all the responsibiJities that come with the transition were entirely anticipated. Thus, it was fau for this Court to trust that his request to adjourn sentencing until after the election carried with it the implied consent that he would face sentence during the window between the election and the taking of the oath of office,” he wrote.

Judge Merchan added that the Supreme Court’s decision in Trump v. United States conferring sweeping immunity on sitting presidents does not preclude him from sentencing Trump on the 34 felony counts he was convicted on last year.

In ordering Trump to appear — either in-person or virtually — for sentencing, Merchan said the need to respect the jury’s verdict against the former president turned president-elect makes it even more important that Trump be sentenced on the charges on which he’s been found guilty.

He wrote that “the sanctity of a jury verdict and the deference that must be accorded to it” is “a bedrock principle” of American jurisprudence.

Turning to Trump’s claim that presidential immunity also applies to him as president-elect, Merchan rejected that argument also, citing federal court precedent which states that presidents-elect are private citizens with no ability to take “official actions.”

Continuing, he said that the threat of “public stigma” from prosecution against Trump “has long passed,” citing Trump’s own arguments that courts should “defer to the will of the cinzenry who recendy re-elected him to the OfFrce of the Execudve, norwithstanding an actual guilty verdict in this case.”

“Thus, whatever stigma that might have existed, will most certainly not interfere with Defendant’s ability to carry out his duties - both as President-elect and as the sitting President,” he said.

More follows...