Trump ordered to appear for sentencing in hush money case days before he takes office: Live
Justice Juan Merchan rejected president-elect’s push to dismiss verdict on grounds of presidential immunity, finding no legal impediment to proceeding
A New York judge has set President-elect Donald Trump’s sentencing in his hush-money case for January 10 — just ten days before he is due to return to the White House.
Judge Juan Merchan indicated Trump wouldn’t be jailed, but the extraordinary development puts him on course to be the first president to take office convicted of felony crimes.
In a written decision, Merchan said he would sentence the former and future president to what’s known as a conditional discharge, in which a case gets dismissed if a defendant avoids rearrest.
Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson has been reelected at the start of the 119th Congress.
Despite having the full-throated endorsement of President-elect Donald Trump, the Louisiana representative struggled in the initial round of voting given the tight majority Republicans hold over Democrats in the lower chamber.
After the first alphabetical roll call, seven Republicans remained silent and three voted for other members of the party. When called again, the seven then voted for Johnson.
Johnson, with the help of Trump, was able to flip the votes of Reps. Ralph Norman and Keith Self, giving him the 218 votes he needed to win.
Biden ramps up bird flu spending as scientists fret about H5N1 response
As concerns about outbreaks of bird flu and the nation’s response continue to grow, the Biden administration announced Friday that it would ramp up spending to support its efforts.
There are currently 66 confirmed human cases reported across 10 states, with the majority reported in California and Colorado. Of the dozens, one case in Louisiana marked the nation’s first severe illness from the virus, which likely mutated inside the patient. However, there has not yet been human-to-human transmission of H5N1.
Julia Musto reports.
Biden ramps up bird flu spending. Here’s what to know
While cases of bird flu in humans have steadily climbed since last fall, health officials maintain the risk to humans is low
MAGA slams ‘outrageous’ decision over sentencing and ‘clown show’
MAGA acolytes Laura Loomer and Charlie Kirk have slammed Justice Juan Merchan’s decision to proceed with sentencing Donald Trump for his 34 felony convictions in the New York hush-money case.
Loomer called the order “outrageous.”
Kirk said it was the case was “a total clown show.”
House Judiciary Republicans call sentencing ‘preposterous lawfare'
BREAKING: Hush money judge orders Trump to be sentenced on January 10 — days before inauguration
Justice Juan Merchan has ordered President-elect Donald Trump to be sentenced on January 10, just ten days before his inauguration.
This follows Trump’s conviction on 34 felony counts by a Manhattan jury in the hush money case and his reelection to the White House.
Merchan argues that the jury’s verdict is too significant to be ignored: “Indeed, the sanctity of a jury verdict and the deference that must be accorded to it, is a bedrock principle in our Nation’s jurisprudence.
“The right to have a jury make the ultimate determination of guilty has an impressive pedigree.”
He adds: “Applying the guidance of the aforementioned sources, this Court finds that Presidential immunity from criminal process for a sitting president does not extend to a President-elect.”
Further: “Defendant’s disdain for the Third Branch of government, whether state or federal, in New York or elsewhere, is a matter of public record. Indeed, Defendant has gone to great lengths to broadcast on social media and other forums his lack of respect for judges, juries, grand juries and the justice system as a whole.”
However, Merchan writes: “It seems proper at this juncture to make known the Court's inclination to not impose any sentence of incarceration, a sentence authorized by the conviction but one the People concede they no longer view as a practicable recommendation. As such; in balancing the aforementioned considerations in conjunction with the underlying concerns of the Presidential immunity doctrine, a sentence of an unconditional discharge appears to be the most viable solution to ensure finality and allow Defendant to pursue his appellate options.”
Trump can appear in person or virtually.
Watch: Rep Norman confirms he spoke with Trump
Rep Ralph Norman on why he changed his vote to support Mike Johnson as speaker: “I didn’t know how everybody was gonna vote, but I knew we needed to impress on Mike Johnson that we’re serious about budget, we’re serious —about the border. We’re serious and is he gonna fight? That was our thing… he assured us this wasn’t just another walk in the park.”
The congressman further told Fox News that there were no concessions from Johnson: “We went into the meeting. The meeting off the floor. And I say, Mike, are you going to give us specific examples of fighting for the things we mentioned? Will you give us your word? He said yes. So I said okay, we’ll take you at your word. That’s why I changed my vote.”
Self says he spoke to Trump multiple times
Rep. Keith Self says he spoke to Donald Trump multiple times, describing their conversations as lively, but that they have the same agenda.
He says it was about commitments regarding the reconciliation process, Politico reports. This reportedly rests on past concerns of Johnson relying on Democrats to get various agenda items through the House.
The congressman released the following statement on X:
RE: Speaker’s Vote
My sole focus was advancing the Trump agenda. To ensure this, I expressed concerns to Speaker Johnson about fiscal responsibility and holding the line on deficit spending—key priorities for my constituents.
After receiving firm assurances from the Speaker, that Republicans in the House will have strong representation during the budget reconciliation process—a cornerstone of President Trump’s agenda—I changed my initial vote.
I appreciate Speaker Johnson addressing these critical issues.
Let’s get to work!
Perry maintains reservations about Johnson but voted for Trump’s agenda
Rep. Scott Perry, who initially stayed silent when called to vote before voting for Johnson, tweeted out the following explanation:
While I maintain my reservations about Speaker Johnson’s leadership record, today I voted in support of President Trump’s Agenda. We will hold Speaker Johnson accountable to accomplish the Republican Agenda. He must:
- Secure our southern border
- Institute commonsense House rules
- Cut unbridled federal spending
- Eliminate harmful and costly regulations
- Reverse insane Biden policies like Green New Deal handouts
- Implement a Congressional stock trade ban
We have a mandate from the American People. These policies are necessary to save our Country.
Awkward moment for Fox News host over speaker vote
Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade was left with a bit of egg on his face on Friday when he sounded the alarm that House Speaker Mike Johnson had lost yet another Republican vote from the GOP’s razor-thin majority, further placing Johnson’s bid to retain the gavel in doubt.
Unfortunately for the Fox News star, it appears he was taken in by an online joke from a now-former congressman.
Justin Barangoa reports.
Fox host delivers ‘bad news’ about speaker vote — and is immediately embarrassed
“All right. Good point,” a chastened Brian Kilmeade said at the end. “He’s not there anymore, so I shouldn’t have brought that up. My bad.”
