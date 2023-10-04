Marjorie Taylor Greene leads plan to make Trump next House speaker

A growing number of far-right Republican lawmakers including Marjorie Taylor Greene are calling for Donald Trump to become the next House speaker – following Kevin McCarthy’s ousting less than nine months in the role.

The Georgia congresswoman and MAGA Republican took to X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday night to claim that the former president is the “only candidate” she will back to take the gavel.

“The only candidate for Speaker I am currently supporting is President Donald J. Trump. He will end the war in Ukraine. He will secure the border,” she said.

“He will end the politically weaponized government. He will make America energy independent again. He will pass my bill to stop transgender surgeries on kids and keep men out of women’s sports. He will support our military and police. And so much more!

“He has a proven 4 year record as President of the United States of America. He received a record number of Republican votes of any Republican Presidential candidate! We can make him Speaker and then elect him President! He will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

She was joined by a handful of other Republican representatives who also said they were throwing their support behind the former president.

Texas congressman Troy Nehls said in a statement after Tuesday’s vote that as soon as the House reconvenes he will “nominate Donald J. Trump for Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives”.

“President Trump, the greatest President of my lifetime, has a proven record of putting America First and will make the House great again,” he said.

“@realDonaldTrump for Speaker,” Greg Steube, US representative from Florida, also chimed in on X.

In reality, Mr Trump could be elected as the next speaker of the House of Representatives.

Under the rules of Congress, the speaker does now have to be a current sitting member in the House.

That said, every speaker in the history of the US so far has been.

Marjorie Taylor Greene takes a photo with Kevin McCarthy after he was elected Speaker of the House in February (Getty Images)

Mr Trump’s allies in the lower chamber have previously touted him as a possible candidate.

Back in January, when Mr McCarthy was struggling to get enough votes from his own party to secure his speakership, Mr Gaetz protested by casting his vote for Mr Trump.

Mr Trump is yet to comment on the growing calls to nominate him to replace Mr McCarthy whose ousting came after he grew increasingly at odds with the far-right wing of the party – notably MAGA Republican Matt Gaetz.

However, he did chime in on Truth Social to question why the party was “fighting among themselves”.

“Why is it that Republicans are always fighting among themselves, why aren’t they fighting the Radical Left Democrats who are destroying our Country?” he wrote – despite much of the division in the party centering around him.

In what marked a remarkable and historic day for the lower chamber of Congress, Mr McCarthy was ousted on Tuesday as speaker of the House less than nine months after he was elected in February.

In total, eight Republicans voted to remove him – joining all Democratic members of the House and culminating in a 216-210 vote to vacate.

The eight Republican breakouts were: Reps Andy Biggs, Ken Buck, Tim Burchett, Eli Crane, Bob Good, Nancy Mace, Matt Rosendale, and ringleader Mr Gaetz.

Trump looking glum in court on Tuesday (Getty Images)

This marks the first time in American history that a speaker has been ousted by other lawmakers – and comes at a time of turmoil in the Republican party.

Mr Gaetz had called the vote in outrage that Mr McCarthy struck a deal with Democrats to avert a government shutdown that could have temporarily shuttered key services for American people and furloughed federal workers

Speaking at a press conference after his removal on Tuesday, Mr McCarthy said that he will not run for his old job again – and cast doubts on his future within the House of Representatives at all.

“It was personal,” he said of Mr Gaetz’s plot to oust him.

Now, while the party nominates new candidates, North Carolina Rep Patrick McHenry will preside as speaker pro tempore.