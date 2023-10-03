✕ Close Donald Trump appears in court as civil fraud trial begins in New York

Donald Trump has appeared in court in Lower Manhattan for his New York civil fraud trial where a judge will determine what penalties he will face over his fraudulent business activities.

Before his appearance on Monday, the former president took to Truth Social to attack both New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James — something he continued to do throughout the day.

Indeed, the trial began nine minutes late after he stopped to give extensive remarks in the hall outside the courtroom, baselessly claiming that it was a “scam and a sham” while further attacking the judge and Ms James.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s longest-serving Chief of Staff has confirmed remarks made and previously denied by the former president, in which he branded wounded or killed US war heroes as “losers” and “suckers”.

General John Kelly, who served the Trump administration from 2017 until 2019, confirmed details of a damning 2020 article in The Atlantic as well as other offensive remarks made by Mr Trump while he was president.

But in a statement to CNN, Mr Kelly confirmed several details of the story on the record.