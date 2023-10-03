Trump wants judge criminally charged at New York fraud trial – live
New York Attorney General’s office laid out case as Trump team vowed to show there was none to answer
Donald Trump appears in court as civil fraud trial begins in New York
Donald Trump has appeared in court in Lower Manhattan for his New York civil fraud trial where a judge will determine what penalties he will face over his fraudulent business activities.
Before his appearance on Monday, the former president took to Truth Social to attack both New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James — something he continued to do throughout the day.
Indeed, the trial began nine minutes late after he stopped to give extensive remarks in the hall outside the courtroom, baselessly claiming that it was a “scam and a sham” while further attacking the judge and Ms James.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s longest-serving Chief of Staff has confirmed remarks made and previously denied by the former president, in which he branded wounded or killed US war heroes as “losers” and “suckers”.
General John Kelly, who served the Trump administration from 2017 until 2019, confirmed details of a damning 2020 article in The Atlantic as well as other offensive remarks made by Mr Trump while he was president.
But in a statement to CNN, Mr Kelly confirmed several details of the story on the record.
Reporting for The Independent from New York’s Supreme Court in Lower Manhattan, Alex Woodward filed this report on today’s events:
Former president Donald Trump leaned forward in his chair while staring at the front of a courtroom in downtown Manhattan as a judge slowly and deliberately outlined the stakes of a trial stemming from a multi-million dollar lawsuit against him.
The former president – wearing a dark blue suit and light blue tie – slowly walked towards the defence table when he entered yet another New York courtroom on 2 October.
He sat beside his attorneys to begin the first day of a trial expected to stretch until three days before Christmas, as a team with the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James argued that the former president, his adult sons and chief associates defrauded banks and insurers by overvaluing properties by billions dollars to fraudulently obtain benefits based on his grossly exaggerated net worth and assets.
Last week, New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron determined that no trial was necessary to determine that Mr Trump’s financial statements were fraudulent, allowing a bench trial to move forward that will address six other claims in Ms James’s blockbuster lawsuit. None of the parties asked for a jury trial, according to the judge.
Mr Trump has spent decades navigating legal threats that would reveal his alleged reputation as a fraud, but a brutal 35-page decision from Judge Engoron – if allowed to stand – could threaten to dismantle his business interests in the state.
Continued...
Lindsey Graham warns Trump on danger of ‘pulling the plug’ on Ukraine aid
South Carolina Sen Lindsey Graham cautioned that if former President Donald Trump were to stop sending aid to the embattled country of Ukraine if elected president, the end result would be “10 times worse than Afghanistan.”
When asked about how he would advise Mr Trump and other Republicans in Congress who have threatened to stop sending aid to the country, Mr Graham said on Face the Nation on Sunday: “To President Trump and anybody else: if we pull the plug on Ukraine, that’s 10 times worse than Afghanistan.”
“To stop funding Ukraine is a death sentence for Taiwan,” the South Carolina Republican predicted. “Putin will keep going. You missed all of World War II if you missed how this movie ends.”
Profile: Judge Arthur Engoron — the judge presiding over Trump’s civil fraud trial
New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron has joined the exclusive group of jurists overseeing one of former president Donald Trump’s many trials.
This time, the trial is set in New York City civil court where Justice Engoron is presiding over the fraud case against Mr Trump, his adult sons and several Trump Organization executives in a lawsuit brought forth by New York attorney general Letitia James.
Already, Justice Engoron has shown to be a no-nonsense judge, having found Mr Trump liable for committing business fraud and stripped away the former president’s control over some of his notable properties.
In a trial that is expected to last three months, Justice Engoron will determine the fate of Mr Trump’s business dealings in the state as the trial to resolve claims in Ms James’ lawsuit and decide damages begins.
So who is the 74-year-old Justice (and former cab driver) presiding over the case?
Earlier: Trump appears at Manhattan courthouse for first day of fraud trial
Donald Trump appeared at a New York City courthouse in downtown Manhattan on 2 October for the first day of a trial stemming from a $250m civil fraud lawsuit brought by the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James.
Just after 9.30am ET, the former president – donning a dark blue suit and blue tie – made his way from his residence at Trump Tower to the state Supreme Court building at 60 Centre Street
Upon arrival, Mr Trump gave a brief statement to new organisations in the narrow hallway outside of the courtroom on the third floor of the building.
He called the trial “a continuation of the single greatest witch hunt of all time” and maintained his innocence in the case.
Man lauded as MeToo 'victim' by Trump administration accused of killing and dismembering girlfriend
Joseph Roberts, 42, has been accused of killing his girlfriend Rachel Elizabeth Imani Buckner.
Analysis: Trump’s fraud trial could expose his ‘fantasy world’ – and seriously damage his business interests
A potentially devastating ruling against Donald Trump has pierced the heart of a decades-old narrative he used to boost his national profile and seduce millions of voters to support his campaigns for the presidency.
That persona was built on a “fantasy” made up of cheating, lying and outright fraud, according to a New York judge presiding over a blockbuster lawsuit from the state’s attorney general, whose investigation revealed the former president, his adult sons, businesses and chief executives “grossly and materially inflated” assets over a decade.
They defrauded banks and insurers by overvaluing properties by billions of dollars, exaggerating the state of his wealth to fraudulently obtain favourable insurance deals, financing and other transactions, according to the lawsuit.
Mr Trump spent those decades navigating threats that would reveal his reputation as a fraud, but a brutal 35-page decision from Judge Arthur F Engoron – if allowed to stand – not only could expose the former president’s alleged history of corruption, it might also take his business empire down with him. Mr Trump himself condemned the decision as a plan to “KILL TRUMP”.
Unlike the four criminal indictments against him, including two separate cases alleging his role at the centre of a fraudulent campaign to overturn 2020 election results, a multi-million dollar fraud lawsuit could do serious damage to his business.
Trump branded wounded or killed American soldiers ‘suckers’ and ‘losers’, Gen John Kelly confirms
General John Kelly confirmed details of a 2020 article about the former president’s behaviour in an on-the-record statement to CNN.
How much to keep Trump out of the 2024 race? Author claims it could be $5bn
FTX founder and suspected fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried considered the possibility of paying Donald Trump up to $5bn to stay out of the 2024 presidential race, a new book claims.
In an essay published in the Washington Post — developed from Michael Lewis’ new book Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon — Mr Lewis wrote that Mr Bankman-Fried “was exploring the legality of paying Donald Trump himself not to run for president”.
“His team had somehow created a back channel into the Trump operation and returned with the not terribly Earth-shattering news that Donald Trump might indeed have his price: $5 billion. Or so Sam was told by his team,” he wrote.
Mr Lewis expanded on this claim in an interview on 60 Minutes, saying Mr Bankman-Fried wondered “how much would it take” for the former president to seek re-election in 2024. “There was a number that was kicking around” at the time that Mr Lewis was talking to the FTX founder, he said - $5bn.
“Sam was not sure that number came directly from Trump,” Mr Lewis clarified. “The question Sam had was — not just ‘is $5bn enough to pay Trump not to run’ — but was it legal?”
Read more from Kelly Rissman:
Garland says in interview he'd resign if Biden asked him to take action on Trump
Attorney General Merrick Garland said in an interview that aired Sunday that he would resign if asked by President Joe Biden to take action against Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump. But he doesn’t think he’ll be put in that position.
“I am sure that that will not happen, but I would not do anything in that regard,” he said in an interview on CBS 60 Minutes. “And if necessary, I would resign. But there is no sense that anything like that will happen.”
The Justice Department is at the centre of not only indictments against Trump that include an effort to overturn the 2020 election and wrongly keeping classified documents, but also cases against Biden’s son Hunter, the aftermath of the riot at the U.S. Capitol and investigations into classified documents found in the president’s home and office. Garland has appointed three separate special counsels.
Garland has spoken only sparingly about the cases and reiterated Sunday he would not get into specifics, but dismissed claims by Trump and his supporters that the cases were timed to ruin his chances to be president in 2024.
“Well, that’s absolutely not true. Justice Department prosecutors are nonpartisan. They don’t allow partisan considerations to play any role in their determinations,” Garland said.
