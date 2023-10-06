Former president Donald Trump is officially backing Ohio representative Jim Jordan to succeed Kevin McCarthy as House speaker after hinting that he could accept the role for himself “if necessary”.

Mr Trump announced his support for the House judiciary committee chairman and his ally on Truth Social on Friday at midnight, stating that he had his “complete and total endorsement”.

“Congressman Jim Jordan has been a STAR long before making his very successful journey to Washington, DC, representing Ohio’s 4th Congressional District,” Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social site.

“He will be a GREAT Speaker of the House, & has my Complete & Total Endorsement!”

Before Mr Trump’s announcement, Texas representative Troy Nehls had already said on Thursday night that the former president, still the strongest voice in the GOP, had decided to back Mr Jordan‘s bid.

“Just had a great conversation with President Trump about the Speaker’s race. He is endorsing Jim Jordan, and I believe Congress should listen to the leader of our party,” Nehls wrote late Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter.