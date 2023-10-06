Trump tries to dismiss Jan 6 case as he mulls Capitol visit – live
Former president touted as possible House speaker by MAGA allies after three days of angry rants in New York courthouse at fraud trial
Letitia James condemns ‘the Donald Trump show’ as former president leaves fraud trial
Donald Trump is mulling a visit to the US Capitol — the first since his supporters attacked the building on 6 January 2021 — as Republicans consider who should replace Kevin McCarthy as speaker following his ousting this week.
Some GOP hardliners have said they would vote for the former president to take the role.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s legal challenges continue apace as his team has filed a motion to dismiss the federal case against him for his involvement in the Capitol riot. He is also seeking to toss his New York hush-money criminal case claiming it will sabotage his 2024 presidential run.
The former president returned home to Florida on Wednesday having attended the first few days of his New York civil fraud trial, after claiming that he intended to testify “at the appropriate time”.
Mr Trump used the media scrum in the courthouse hallways to bash New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron – before he was slapped with a gag order for attacking the court clerk on social media.
After he departed, Ms James told reporters she would not be bullied and the “Donald Trump show is over”.
Trump endorses Jim Jordan for House speaker
Former president Donald Trump is officially backing Ohio representative Jim Jordan to succeed Kevin McCarthy as House speaker after hinting that he could accept the role for himself “if necessary”.
Mr Trump announced his support for the House judiciary committee chairman and his ally on Truth Social on Friday at midnight, stating that he had his “complete and total endorsement”.
Fraud trial judge grants extension to Trump over dissolution of companies
Judge Arthur Engoron has called on Team Trump and the New York Attorney General’s office to offer up some suggestions for independent receivers to oversee the dissolution of Trumpworld companies by 26 October, according to court documents. This is an extension from the initial 10-day deadline set on 26 September.
His orders also call on Team Trump to turn over a list of all of those companies and inform the monitor already overseeing Trump Organization transactions about any third parties who are involved.
How much is the Fulton County election interference case costing the GOP?
In short, a lot.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the Georgia Republican Party spent $370,000 on legal fees just in July and August. Since the start of 2022 the state GOP has spent $1m in legal fees — mostly on the Trump election case.
Per the AJC:
As Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis prepared to indict former President Donald Trump and 18 others in a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election in August, the state Republican Party’s legal bills mounted.
The state party has ramped up fundraising to defend its GOP electors indicted in the Trump case, and federal reports show it spent about $370,000 in July and August on legal fees. Earlier this summer The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the Georgia GOP had spent more than $500,000 on legal fees in the first half of 2023, much of it to represent those involved in the Trump investigation.
In all, the Georgia GOP has spent more than $1 million on legal fees since the beginning of last year, most of it for the Trump election interference case.
Giuliani calls claims of his alcohol problem a ‘big lie’
Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani defended himself in the wake of a bombshell report about his alleged drinking habits, calling the claim a “big damn lie.”
“I do not have an alcohol problem. I have never had an alcohol problem,” Mr Giuliani said during a press conference in Concord, New Hampshire on Wednesday. A recent New York Times report included discussions with sources close to Mr Giuliani who described his drinking tendencies as getting worse following his presidential primary defeat — including his tenure working for Donald Trump.
He said that if he had “an alcohol problem, I should be in the Guinness Book of World Records,” referencing his accomplishments and career. “Nobody could have achieved that if they did” have a drinking problem.
The man once known as “America’s Mayor” added: “I was working 24 hours a day. It’s a big damn lie.”
At the press conference, Mr Giuliani reportedly called the Times a “disgrace.”
Trump wants Mar-a-Lago documents trial delayed until ‘at least mid-November 2024’
In a new court filing, Donald Trump has petitioned to delay his trial date in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case until “at least mid-November 2024”.
The introduction to the filing reads:
President Donald J. Trump respectfully submits this memorandum in support of (1) his pending motion for a revised schedule for motions to compel and CIPA § 4 litigation, and (2) an adjournment of the trial date until at least mid-November 2024, in light of additional, ongoing discovery failures by the Special Counsel’s Office.
You can read the full motion here.
Lara Trump thinks her new song is being shadow-banned
The Independent has contacted Apple, Amazon and Spotify for comment.
Ms Trump has received backlash for her claims, with one X user calling her “entitled”, while another said: “I agree politics sucks but her song sucked worse.”
Nikki Haley in Trump’s firing line as she rises in polls
Donald Trump has gone after Fox News and 2024 contender Nikki Haley, as the former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor has risen to second place behind the former president in the early primary states of New Hampshire and in her home state of South Carolina.
“Fox has totally given up on Ron DeSanctimonious, and is on their next ‘journey’ pushing Nikki ‘Birdbrain’ Haley, who stated loudly and often that ‘President TRUMP was a GREAT President, and I would NEVER run against him,’” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday morning.
“Well, so much for that! Fox & Friends just put on a hand picked Haley acolyte who absolutely gushed Birdbrain. It was really something to behold, so obvious and lame,” he added. “Oh well, we took out Ron, a far less talented person than people originally believed, Crooked Joe is down to ‘us’ by 11 Points, and now we have to focus on one of the most overrated people I know, Nikki.”
“This reminds me of 2016 all over again, when Globalist Murdoch pushed Jeb, and all others, as they fell like flies. After beating Hillary, he then called me and said, ‘Hi, what a great win. So proud of you.’ Such sincerity!” he wrote. “But don’t worry? When Fox ratings drop still further, you can bet on the fact that they’ll be back - they really have no choice. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
Trump attacks John Kelly after he confirms president called injured soldiers ‘suckers’
After returning to Florida having sat through two and a half days of his civil fraud trial in New York, former president Donald Trump apparently needed to let off some steam. He did this by launching a scathing attack on John Kelly, who recently corroborated a series of stories from Mr Trump’s time in office in which, among other things, he called slain US soldiers “losers” and the seriously injured “suckers”.
Here’s the vitriolic rant the former president bashed out on Truth Social last night:
John Kelly, by far the dumbest of my Military people, just picked up the theme of the Radical Left’s lying about Gold Star Families and Soldiers, in his hatred of me. He was incapable of doing a good job, it was too much for him, and I couldn’t stand the guy, so I fired him like a “dog.” He had no heart or respect for people, so I hit him hard—Made no difference to me. He’s already on record defending me all over the place. Nobody loves the Military like I do! Now he finally speaks back by making up fake stories, or confirming the made up stories of the Dems and Radical Left…
…He’s a Lowlife with a very small brain and a very big mouth. Interestingly, before firing him, his wife, who suffered a lot, told me he would never speak badly about “President Trump.” Wrong! Did he totally lie about another Lowlife, Congresswoman Frederica Wilson? Let them fight that one out themselves. Numerous people are angry and upset because they know they will never be in a new Trump Administration, but only for one reason, they’re not nearly good enough. Kelly would be among those at the top of the list!
Full story: Trump tries to have New York hush money criminal case tossed
Donald Trump is trying to have his criminal case over hush money payments made to silence his alleged affairs tossed from court.
The former president’s lawyers filed a new motion seeking a dismissal of the charges on the grounds that they claim he was only indicted to interfere with his 2024 presidential campaign.
In the court documents, his attorneys claim Manhattan District Attorney’s office waited five years after the investigation into hush money payments was initially launched to seat a grand jury in the case.
The grand jury was then seated and voted to indict Mr Trump just weeks after he announced that he was running for president again, they claim.
Eric Trump moans about ‘smelly’ courtroom
Eric Trump bemoaned the “smelly” courtroom where his dad, the former president, is facing a civil trial for fraud that also implicates Eric and his brother Donald Trump Jr.
The younger Trump appeared on the far-right network Newsmax on Wednesday, arguing that it’s a “disgrace” that the trial is taking place in such a disgusting courtroom.
Mr Trump had spent the day at the New York State Supreme Court in lower Manhattan following the start of the $250m trial brought by New York State Attorney General Letitia James.
The lawsuit alleging fraud is against Mr Trump, the Trump Organization, and his two eldest sons. Eric Trump is the executive vice president of the Trump Organization.
