✕ Close Letitia James condemns ‘the Donald Trump show’ as former president leaves fraud trial

Donald Trump is mulling a visit to the US Capitol — the first since his supporters attacked the building on 6 January 2021 — as Republicans consider who should replace Kevin McCarthy as speaker following his ousting this week.

Some GOP hardliners have said they would vote for the former president to take the role .

Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s legal challenges continue apace as his team has filed a motion to dismiss the federal case against him for his involvement in the Capitol riot. He is also seeking to toss his New York hush-money criminal case claiming it will sabotage his 2024 presidential run.

The former president returned home to Florida on Wednesday having attended the first few days of his New York civil fraud trial, after claiming that he intended to testify “at the appropriate time”.

Mr Trump used the media scrum in the courthouse hallways to bash New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron – before he was slapped with a gag order for attacking the court clerk on social media.