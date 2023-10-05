Trump rants about his wealth in new fraud trial shadow testimony: Live
Former president has repeatedly attacked judge and attorney general but appeared to cross line with slur on court clerk resulting in gag order
Letitia James condemns ‘the Donald Trump show’ as former president leaves fraud trial
Donald Trump has returned home to Florida having sat through two and half days of his civil fraud trial in New York, after claiming that he intended to testify “at the appropriate time”.
The former president attended court in Lower Manhattan for the initial stages of the trial in which it will be determined what penalties he will face for his fraudulent business activities.
With no cameras in the courtroom, Mr Trump took advantage of the media scrum in the hallways of the courthouse to bash New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron and lay out a shadow version of the case, portraying himself as a victim and claiming that things were going well.
However, there was a rapid decline in the former president’s demeanour when he was slapped with a gag order for attacking the court clerk on social media. The offending post was deleted and Judge Engoron threatened serious sanctions against Mr Trump for any future infractions.
Mr Trump appeared in court on Wednesday but seemed exasperated, appearing to grumble, groan and shrug throughout the morning.
After he departed, Ms James told reporters she would not be bullied and justice would be served.
Can Trump be banned from 2024 presidential race?
As Donald Trump looks increasingly likely to be the 2024 Republican nominee for president, it continues to look more and more plausible that there could be a serious effort to keep him off the ballot entirely.
Following his presidency ending in a bloody battle on Capitol Hill, Mr Trump remains the de facto leader of the Republican Party, at least among its primary voting electorate.
Recent polls show the ex-president supported by as many as six in 10 of GOP primary voters nationally, while he also continues to hold commanding leads in early primary and caucus states like Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina.
But winning a primary election is one thing; winning a general election is another. And as Mr Trump consolidates his support within the GOP, some politicians and constitutional law experts alike are growing more vocal about the possibility of simply denying the Republican Party’s candidate from appearing on the ballot next November at all.
Continued...
Can Trump be banned from 2024 race? Legal experts explain 14th amendment arguments
Legal effort seeks to bar supporters of ‘rebellion’ or ‘insurrection from serving
Voices: GOP moderates thought they could exploit the party’s radicals – but they’re the ones under control
Ahmed Baba writes:
McCarthy needed either Gaetz and his allies to back off or for a Democrat to vote against the motion for him to keep the Speakership. NBC News journalist Ali Vitali reported that McCarthy’s allies were calling moderate Democrats essentially “begging” for them to step in and save McCarthy’s speakership. Those pleas were denied. Democrats saw no incentive to save McCarthy.
For months, McCarthy has appeased the worst impulses of House Republicans. He unilaterally opened a baseless impeachment inquiry into President Biden after promising it would need to be authorized by a full House vote. He back-tracked on his spending deal with President Biden and risked a government shutdown.
Just this past weekend, McCarthy tried to blame Democrats for bringing the government to the brink of a shutdown in spite of the fact more Democrats voted for the continuing resolution than Republicans. Saying this about a party that you need to help save you days later wasn’t a smart strategy.
ICYMI: Trump hit with gag order for bogus claims about court staff
Across the first two days of a trial inside a Manhattan courtroom, Donald Trump has sat quietly for hours alongside his attorneys while listening to arguments and testimony in a case stemming from a multi-million dollar fraud lawsuit from New York’s attorney general.
But just steps outside the courtroom, moments before and after entering, and in statements through his campaign and on social media, the former president has insulted the judge presiding over his case and spread false claims about the chief clerk seated next to him.
Mr Trump has labelled the judge a “disgrace” and baselessly accused him of corruption. During a break in the trial on 2 October, a post on his Truth Social account falsely accused court clerk Alison Greenfield of being Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s “girlfriend” and posted a link to her Instagram account.
He claimed that Ms Greenfield is “running the case against” him. Ms Greenfield has been seated to the judge’s right throughout the trial, directly in front of Mr Trump and his legal team.
The post was deleted a short time later.
Fraud trial judge hits Trump with gag order for bogus claims about court staff
Judge Engoron warns the former president could face ‘serious sanctions’
Don Jr laughs about accounting skills in video shown at father’s fraud trial
Donald Trump Jr made it clear accounting wasn’t his forte during a deposition relating to the New YorkAttorney General’s civil fraud investigation of Donald Trump.
Mr Trump’s eldest son, who serves as an executive of the Trump Organization, laughed off his lack of knowledge of accounting during a deposition that was recorded in July 2022. The video was shown at the opening of the trial.
During the deposition, Mr Trump Jr acknowledged that he was familiar with the acronym GAAP — standing for Generally Accepted Accounting Principles — but admitted that was the extent of his knowledge on the subject.
Trump appears to startle young girl with talk of murderers
While out posing for a photo-op in California Donald Trump launched into a rant about murderers in New York, appearing to startle two young children in an ice-cream shop.
The former president blasted New York Attorney General Letitia James as “a racist” as he took pictures with two young girls at a Carvel Ice Cream franchise in Santa Monica on Friday.
“Just so you know, my financial statements are much lower than the actual net worth, this judge and your fake attorney general from New York, who is driving business out, who’s letting murderers run all over the city,” he said.
Young girl looks startled as Trump rants about murderers in ice cream shop
The former president blasted New York Attorney General Letitia James as ‘a racist’ as he took pictures with two young girls in Santa Monica, California, on Friday
Can Trump still run for president?
There are no explicit restrictions in the Constitution to prevent anyone under indictment or convicted of a crime – or even currently serving prison time, for that matter – from running for or winning the presidency.
However, there is a little-known provision to the 14th Amendment that has inspired some people to file a lawsuit in an attempt to bar Mr Trump from appearing on the ballot in 2024. Section three of the amendment disqualifies people from running for office who “have engaged in insurrection or rebellion.”
Though Mr Trump has not been charged with inciting an insurrection, he undoubtedly fueled the anger that drove his supporters to storm the Capitol.
Read more...
Can Donald Trump still run for president after four indictments?
Republican former president Donald Trump faces federal indictments in Florida and DC and criminal and civil cases in both New York and Georgia
Trump wants future GOP debates cancelled after refusing to participate in them
Donald Trump ‘s campaign is calling on the Republican National Committee to cancel all remaining presidential primary debates, saying the RNC must instead “refocus its manpower” on defeating Joe Biden next year.
In a statement late Monday, top Trump advisers also repeated debunked falsehoods about election fraud, claiming without evidence that Democrats are working to steal the 2024 election. Trump has maintained that the 2020 election was stolen, despite multiple legal cases, investigations and his own attorney general finding no fraud.
In their statement, senior campaign advisers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita say the November debate in Miami and all future debates should be canceled.
“Anything less, along with other reasons not to cancel, are an admission to the grassroots that their concerns about voter integrity are not taken seriously and national Republicans are more concerned about helping Joe Biden than ensuring a safe and secure election,” they said.
The former president and front-runner for the GOP nomination has skipped the first two debates — as several of his rivals attacked him for not attending — and said he wouldn’t participate in the future.
Have ‘lots of people’ asked Trump to run for speaker? He seems to think so
Donald Trump claimed that “lots of people” have asked him to run for House speaker following the ouster of Rep Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).
The former president addressed the speculation as he was heading into court in New York on Wednesday for the continuation of his civil fraud trial.
“A lot of people have been calling me about speaker. All I can say is we’ll do whatever is best for the country and the Republican Party,” Mr Trump told the press.
It remains unclear who might be able to get 218 votes in the House to grasp the speaker’s gavel. Rep Jim Jordan (R-OH) said on Wednesday that he was running for speaker and it has been reported that Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) is reaching out to fellow members of the conference to see if he can muster the support needed.
But it’s not clear that either of them can reach the required number of votes.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
Trump claims ‘lots of people’ have asked him to run for speaker
‘We have some great people in the Republican Party that could do a great job as speaker,’ Trump says in Manhattan courthouse
Trump drops out of Forbes rich list
Donald Trump has been removed from Forbes’s list of the 400 richest Americans for the second time in three years.
The magazine revealed on Tuesday that with the former president’s net worth being an estimated $2.6bn, Mr Trump is $300m away from the cutoff point.
Forbes noted that Mr Trump has been “obsessed” with the list for decades and that he has been “relentlessly lying to reporters to try to vault himself higher on the list”.
Compared to a year ago, Mr Trump’s net worth has dropped by more than $600m. The magazine cites his social media platform Truth Social as the biggest drag on his net worth.
Trump removed from Forbes list of richest Americans as Truth Social proves a drag
Ex-president’s net worth has dropped by more than $600m, largely thanks to his social media platform
Voices: GOP moderates thought they could exploit the party’s radicals – but they’re the ones under control
Ahmed Baba writes:
McCarthy needed either Gaetz and his allies to back off or for a Democrat to vote against the motion for him to keep the Speakership. NBC News journalist Ali Vitali reported that McCarthy’s allies were calling moderate Democrats essentially “begging” for them to step in and save McCarthy’s speakership. Those pleas were denied. Democrats saw no incentive to save McCarthy.
For months, McCarthy has appeased the worst impulses of House Republicans. He unilaterally opened a baseless impeachment inquiry into President Biden after promising it would need to be authorized by a full House vote. He back-tracked on his spending deal with President Biden and risked a government shutdown.
Just this past weekend, McCarthy tried to blame Democrats for bringing the government to the brink of a shutdown in spite of the fact more Democrats voted for the continuing resolution than Republicans. Saying this about a party that you need to help save you days later wasn’t a smart strategy.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies