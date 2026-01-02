Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump insisted in an early morning Truth Social post that he is in “PERFECT HEALTH’ and that he “ACED” his cognitive test after a report about his various vein and skin conditions, poor diet and hearing issues.

Trump boasted about his health on his social media network early on Friday morning, stating that White House doctors had conducted another recent health screening.

“The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in “PERFECT HEALTH,” and that I “ACED” (Meaning, was correct on 100% of the questions asked! ), for the third straight time, my Cognitive Examination, something which no other President, or previous Vice President, was willing to take.” Trump posted.

”P. S. , I strongly believe that anyone running for President, or Vice President, should be mandatorily forced to take a strong, meaningful, and proven Cognitive Examination. Our great Country cannot be run by ‘STUPID’ or INCOMPETENT PEOPLE!”

The post comes after Trump spoke to The Journal about his health. He has faced questions about his various conditions, covering bruises on his hand with makeup and appearing to have swollen ankles.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump insisted he had ‘PERFECT HEALTH’ in an early-morning Truth Social post. ( AP )

The White House has said chronic venous insufficiency, when damaged leg veins struggle to send blood back to the heart, causes both.

Trump, who turns 80 in June, is the oldest person to assume the presidency.

Similar to his predecessor, Joe Biden, who was previously the oldest person to become president, Trump has begun to face scrutiny over his well-being.

Trump denied that he dozes off in the middle of meetings, despite photos of him closing his eyes, saying, “Sometimes they’ll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they’ll catch me with the blink.”

open image in gallery Trump also recently appeared to fall asleep at a Cabinet meeting open to the press. ( Getty Images )

In addition, he told The Journal that he takes 325 milligrams of aspirin instead of the commonly used 81 milligrams because “I’m a little superstitious.”

“I take the larger one, but I’ve done it for years, and what it does do is it causes bruising,” he said.

Trump also jokingly brushed off questions about his hearing, saying, “I can’t hear you. I can’t hear you. I can’t hear a word you’re saying.”

Trump has also largely avoided exercise except for golf because he considers it “boring” while continuing to enjoy fast food.

Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters told The Journal that he was shocked to see Trump’s full McDonald’s order: french fries, a McDonald’s Quarter Pounder, a Big Mac and a Filet-O-Fish.