Shots were fired in the vicinity of former President Donald Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida on Sunday while the ex-president was at the facility, according to a Trump campaign spokesman.

Steven Cheung told reporters that “President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity” and said that no further details were available “at this time”.

Trump was golfing Sunday at the course and had reportedly been on the links when the shots were fired. The Independent has reached out to a spokesperson for comment. Reports indicated that Trump was in the area when shooting occurred outside the club and involved a man who appeared to have a firearm and a Secret Service agent, who opened fire when he saw the alleged weapon.

Sheriff vehicles are pictured near Trump International Golf Club on Sunday September 15 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida, after gunshots were reported ( AP )

Reports from CNN, citing “sources briefed on the matter,” initially stated that local law enforcement officials and Secret Service agents “believe that the shots fired at Trump International Golf Club were intended for former President Donald Trump”. But changing information quickly emerged and CNN and the AP soon both reported that the Secret Service agent was the only one to open fire. The suspect reportedly fled in an SUV.

The CNN report also cited local law enforcement officials who stated that an AK-47-style rifle was found at the scene, and a car has been stopped “nearby” in relation to the incident, with one person detained. A GoPro camera and backpack were also reportedly found.

Law enforcement on the scene close to Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, after shots were fired ( The Washington Post )

“The Secret Service, in conjunction with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating a protective incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred shortly before 2 p.m. The former president is safe,” said a spokesman for the US Secret Service.

An FBI official described the incident in a statement as what “appears to be” and “attempted assassination” of Trump, his second such survived attempt in two months. The shooting comes following a scene that played out at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania in July, when a man fired shots at Trump from the rooftop of a nearby building as the ex-president addressed the crowd.

A statement from the White House also indicated that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had been briefed on the situation.

“The President and Vice President have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing. They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team.”

Harris added on Twitter: “I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America.”

At a press conference, officials laid out a surreal timeline of events: the unnamed suspected male gunman was detained on the highway after an eyewitness spotted them fleeing to an SUV from the bushes lining the fence of the ex-president’s golf course. The eyewitness, who was also not named, was able to take a picture of the fleeing vehicle which included a tag number that law enforcement used to locate the suspect. They later gave positive identification of the detained suspect.

It “doesn’t appear” that the suspect was injured by gunfire during the exchange with Secret Service, according to the Palm Beach County sheriff. Trump, they said, was several hundred yards away from the shooting when it occurred.

“The threat level is high. We have increased the amount of assets [assigned to Donald Trump],” a spokesman for the Secret Service said at the press conference, adding: “we live in dangerous times.”

“Be proud of your law enforcement,” the sheriff added, noting that there was just a few minutes between the initial shooting and the suspect’s capture.

An FBI spokesman urged others with knowdlege of the situation or the suspect to contact the agency’s tip line.

JD Vance, Trump’s running mate, responded to the news in a statement on Twitter.

“I'm glad President Trump is safe. I spoke to him before the news was public and he was, amazingly, in good spirits,” he said. “Still much we don't know, but I'll be hugging my kids extra tight tonight and saying a prayer of gratitude.”

This is a breaking story. More to follow...