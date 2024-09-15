✕ Close Trump doubles down on smears against Haitians as he tries to give himself new nickname

A man with an AK-47-style weapon pushed the muzzle through the trees at the perimeter at Trump National Golf Club in West Palm Beach while the former president was playing a round of golf on Sunday, prompting the Secret Service to open fire, law enforcement sources told the Associated Press.

The former president is safe and unharmed, and the FBI says it is investigating “what appears to be an attempted assassination” of the Republican presidential candidate.

An AK-style firearm was recovered at the scene near Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach, two of the officials said, and the man was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

The incident comes two months after Trump survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, back on July 13.

Gunman Thomas Crooks opened fire on the former president with an AR-style rifle from a rooftop of a nearby building. A bullet struck Trump in the ear while one rallygoer was killed before Crooks was shot dead by Secret Service snipers.