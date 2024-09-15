Trump assassination attempt live: Suspect arrested after pointing AK-47 through Florida golf club bushes
‘President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,’ campaign said
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
A man with an AK-47-style weapon pushed the muzzle through the trees at the perimeter at Trump National Golf Club in West Palm Beach while the former president was playing a round of golf on Sunday, prompting the Secret Service to open fire, law enforcement sources told the Associated Press.
The former president is safe and unharmed, and the FBI says it is investigating “what appears to be an attempted assassination” of the Republican presidential candidate.
An AK-style firearm was recovered at the scene near Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach, two of the officials said, and the man was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.
The incident comes two months after Trump survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, back on July 13.
Gunman Thomas Crooks opened fire on the former president with an AR-style rifle from a rooftop of a nearby building. A bullet struck Trump in the ear while one rallygoer was killed before Crooks was shot dead by Secret Service snipers.
Witness alerted officials to 'guy running out of the bushes’
A witness was able to identify the individual who fled from the bushes outside Trump’s course and jumped into a black Nissan, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said at the briefing.
The witness took a picture of the car and tag, “which was great,” he said.
Police later recovered an AK-47 “with a scope,” two backpacks and a GoPro from the bushes.
LIVE: News briefing on security incident is starting
Shooting at Trump golf club raises concerns about security of ex-president
Shots were fired on Sunday near the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida while the former president was on-site, again raising questions about candidate security.
“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity,” Trump communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement. “No further details at this time.”
Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said the agency, along with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating “a protective incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred shortly before 2 p.m. The former president is safe.”
Justin Rohrlich reports:
Shooting at Trump golf club raises concerns about security of ex-president
It is currently unknown if Trump was the target of the shooting or if it was unrelated, according to authorities.
WATCH LIVE: News briefing on incident at Trump's golf course to begin shortly
Male driver is in custody in connection to incident, sheriff says
A male driver is in custody with the FBI, Sheriff Will Snyder told reporters following the incident at Trump’s golf course on Sunday.
A bomb detection dog cleared the car.
Suspect appeared to push muzzle of rifle through fence while Trump played golf
The golf course was shut down for Trump while he played a round on Sunday.
Agents were a few holes ahead of him when they noticed the person with the firearm, officials said.
The person appeared to push the muzzle of the rifle through the fence line and that’s when agents fired.
‘I AM ALIVE AND WELL,’ Trump says in fundraising email
Trump said in a fundraising email that he is “safe and well” following the incident at his golf course.
“There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!” the email continued. “Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER! I will always love you for supporting me.”
Harris: ‘Violence has no place in America’
President and VP both ‘relieved to know’ that Trump is safe
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been briefed on the incident at Trump’s golf course and both are “relieved to know” that Trump is safe
Biden and Harris are both in Washington, DC, today and have no public events scheduled.
“The President and Vice President have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing. They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team,” according to a statement from the White House.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments