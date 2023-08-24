One of Donald Trump’s co-defendants in the Fulton County, Georgia election case had been previously charged with attacking an FBI agent who served him with a subpoena in the separate federal probe into attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

The Washington Post reported the alleged dust-up with Harrison William Prescott Floyd III, 39, who led Black Voices for Trump, part of the former president’s campaign effort to reach Black voters.

A “November Member Spotlight” post from November 2021 on the University Club of Washington’s website—which has since been taken — described Mr Floyd as a Marine veteran with 10 years of service, during which he served as a machine gunner, combat marksmanship trainer and martial arts instructor.

The profile also described him as executive director of the Trump 2020 Presidential Campaign. “During his time on the Trump Campaign, Harrison led the largest coalition of the 2020 election cycle and helped garner the highest share of minority voters for any Republican since 1960,” it stated.

The encounter with the federal agents happened on 23 February 2023, when two FBI agents went to Mr Floyd’s Rockville, Maryland apartment to serve a subpoena ordering him to appear before a grand jury in the District of Columbia—according to an affidavit filed in the District Court for the District of Maryland.

The affidavit detailed attempts by the agents to talk to Mr Floyd. When they finally tried handing him the subpoena, saying “You’ve been served” and offering to answer any questions he had, he refused to take it, and replied, “Bro I don’t even know who you are. You’re two random guys who are following me up here, into my house, with my daughter. You’re not showing me a f***ing badge, you haven’t shown me s***. Get the f*** away from me.”

When one agent offered to show his credentials, Mr Floyd didn’t even glance at them, and instead slammed the door shut on the FBI agents. So, the agent holding the subpoena threw it into the “closing door frame, which stuck in the closed door”.

Harrison William Prescott Floyd III, who was charged in the Fulton County, Georgia probe, previously attacked a FBI agent (University Club of Washington)

Then, trying to leave the building, the agents made it roughly halfway down the first flight when they heard a loud noise accompanied by yelling coming from behind them.

The affidavit described the Marine veteran running down the stairs at them screaming, “YOU F***ING PIECE OF S***!”

One agent told him to back up, but he pushed into the agent’s chest instead. Mr Floyd insisted:”YOU HAVEN’T SHOWN ME A BADGE OR NOTHING. I HAVE A F***ING DAUGHTER. WHO THE F*** DO YOU THINK YOU ARE.”

During this encounter, the affidavit alleged that Mr Floyd’s “spit was flying into the face and mouth of” one agent while Mr Floyd shoved a finger in his face. The other agent continued to tell Mr Floyd to back up “while pulling back his suit coat jacket to display and place his hand on his firearm.” The former Marine didn’t comply, and instead insisted that he didn’t know who the agents were and that they hadn’t shown him their credentials, the affidavit stated. The agents again offered to show their credentials before leaving.

That’s when Mr Floyd called 911, explaining that the federal agents “accosted him,” “followed him into his house,” were “threatening him,” “throwing stuff’ at him, and that “one of them had a gun.” He also said that after he put down his daughter, he “tried to go after them,” adding, “They were lucky I didn’t have a gun on me, because I would have shot his f***ing ass.”

That evening, Mr Floyd was charged with second degree assault in the state of Maryland, for which he was arrested and released the same night; the affidavit also stated he was charged with simple assault on a federal officer.

The February subpoena highlights the scope of special counsel Jack Smith’s probe into the 2020 election.

Mr Floyd was one of 19 people charged—including the former president—in the Fulton County 2020 election case. Mr Floyd has been charged in the case under the RICO Act and faces a count of conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings and influencing witnesses. He—with the help of others— allegedly attempted to pressure an election worker into falsely admitting to election crimes that she did not commit.

“Black Americans have no greater advocate than President Trump and this Administration,” Mr Floyd told PBS NewsHour in July 2020. “For decades, Democrats had made empty promises to the Black community and reaped the benefits of the Black vote without delivering on their words.”