Robert F Kennedy Jr Democratic primary support is plummeting – latest 2024 election polls
Follow the latest updates ahead of the 2024 Republican primary
Related video: Trump polls far ahead of Republican rivals, despite legal troubles
Support is dropping for the anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F Kennedy Jr in the Democratic primary, polls show.
A poll by Quinnipiac University released on Wednesday revealed that Mr Kennedy is supported by 13 per cent of Democrats, a drop of 3.5 per cent compared to June.
The recent poll was conducted between 10 and 14 August and included 1,632 likely voters. It showed a slight increase in support for Marianne Williamson, the self-help author who also ran for president in 2020.
Her support increased from eight per cent in June to nine per cent in August.
Support for President Joe Biden increased from 70 to 72 per cent.
In the RealClearPolitics average of polls, Mr Kennedy received 20 per cent in April, 16.8 per cent in June and 13.3 per cent in August.
Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has dropped into third place behind entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy in the bookmakers’ odds for who will grab the Republican nomination.
The average odds for Mr DeSantis is now 7.1/1 compared to 7/1 for Mr Ramaswamy, according to Newsweek.
Biden’s approval rating on the economy stagnates despite slowing inflation, AP-NORC poll shows
President Joe Biden has devoted the past several weeks to promoting the positive impacts of his policies — but his efforts have yet to meaningfully register with the public.
Only 36% of U.S. adults approve of Biden’s handling of the economy, slightly lower than the 42% who approve of his overall performance, according to the new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Both figures are close to where Biden’s approval numbers have stood for about the past year and a half, including just two months ago. Signs of an improving economic outlook have done little to sway how people feel about the Democratic president as he gears up for a 2024 reelection campaign that could pit him against his predecessor and 2020 opponent, Republican Donald Trump.
Read more:
Biden’s approval rating on the economy stagnates despite slowing inflation
President Joe Biden has devoted the past several weeks to talking up the positive impacts of his policies — but his efforts have yet to meaningfully register with the public
Trump claims Fox News conspiring against his 2024 campaign with negative polls and worst ‘orange’ chin photos
Donald Trump has taken to lashing out at Fox News, claiming that the network is working with other Republican candidates to figure out who can beat him in the GOP primary, while using unflattering “orange” photos of him and negative polls.
The former president initially took to Truth Social to say that the network is “going all out, just as they did in 2016, to figure who in this very large, but failing Republican field, can beat your favorite President, Donald John Trump”.
Read more:
Trump attacks Fox for using ‘worst’ photos of him: ‘Especially the big orange one’
‘They purposely show the absolutely worst pictures of me, especially the big ‘orange’ one with my chin pulled way back’
Support for Robert F Kennedy Jr dropping in Democratic Primary
Support is dropping for the anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F Kennedy Jr in the Democratic primary, polls show.
A poll by Quinnipiac University released on Wednesday revealed that Mr Kennedy is supported by 13 per cent of Democrats, a drop of 3.5 per cent compared to June.
The recent poll was conducted between 10 and 14 August and included 1,632 likely voters. It showed a slight increase in support for Marianne Williamson, the self-help author who also ran for president in 2020.
Her support increased from eight per cent in June to nine per cent in August.
Support for President Joe Biden increased from 70 to 72 per cent.
In the RealClearPolitics average of polls, Mr Kennedy received 20 per cent in April, 16.8 per cent in June and 13.3 per cent in August.
Polling ‘reflect hardening among Independents against Trump'
“Trump needs to embody the voters’ grievances and not his own grievances,” Anti-Trump Republican strategist Sarah Longwell added. “Anytime he’s talking about 2020 he’s looking backwards and the voters get more excited about looking forward.”
Historian Aaron Aster wrote, “The key item in this poll is that 53% will ‘definitely not’ vote for Trump. 43% will ‘definitely not’ vote for Biden. (10-11% ‘probably’ won’t vote for each, respectively). The ‘definitely’ numbers are more important at this stage bc they set the parameters of possible outcomes.”
While he added that “early General Election polling is mostly hot garbage because lots of people pay little attention at this point,” he noted that “the ‘definite’ numbers are more likely to pick up the hard ceiling. Yes, those numbers can change a bit too. But in this case, they reflect hardening among Independents against Trump – and a small but decisive group of non-Trump GOPers. And less hard-core anti-Biden among Dems”.
“A lot of people who really don’t want to vote for Biden but despise Trump will likely vote Biden in the end,” the historian speculated.
‘There is a meaningful number of voters who have voted for Trump twice and can’t vote for him again'
A number of Republicans have argued that the party must choose a new standard-bearer as Mr Trump’s standing with the public at large has only gotten worse since the 2020 election following the Capitol riot and the chaos around him, specifically in connection to his mounting legal problems and the litany of felony charges he faces.
Anti-Trump Republican strategist Sarah Longwell told the AP: “There is a meaningful number of voters who have voted for Trump twice and can’t vote for him again after all of this.”
Comparatively, according to the polling from The Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 43 per cent said they definitely wouldn’t vote for President Joe Biden, in addition to 11 per cent who said they probably wouldn’t.
‘They purposely show the absolutely worst pictures of me’
On Thursday morning, the former president further wrote about the network’s morning show: “Why doesn’t Fox and Friends show all of the Polls where I am beating Biden, by a lot. They just won’t do it!”
He followed that by complaining: “Also, they purposely show the absolutely worst pictures of me, especially the big “orange” one with my chin pulled way back. They think they are getting away with something, they’re not. Just like 2016 all over again…And then they want me to debate!”
Mr Trump has not yet confirmed whether or not he will participate in the first Republican primary debate to be hosted by Fox News and scheduled for 23 August.
‘They use only the most negative polls, which are still great for me'
Mr Trump ranted at Fox News: “They use only the most negative polls, which are still great for me, and do everything possible to show that they still have a chance. They even pull out nice guy Marc Thiessen to do contortions with numbers that just don’t exist. On top of all that, I am the only one beating, by a lot, Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST ‘P’ EVER!”
Mr Thiessen, a Washington Post columnist, Fox News commentator, and former White House director of speechwriting under George W Bush, wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday that “64 per cent of Americans say they definitely or probably will not vote for Trump in 2024 (53 per cent definitely + 11 per cent probably). Like watching a slow-moving train wreck for the GOP”.
Trump claims Fox News conspiring against his 2024 campaign with negative polls and worst ‘orange’ chin photos
Donald Trump has taken to lashing out at Fox News, claiming that the network is working with other Republican candidates to figure out who can beat him in the GOP primary, while using unflattering “orange” photos of him and negative polls.
The former president initially took to Truth Social to say that the network is “going all out, just as they did in 2016, to figure who in this very large, but failing Republican field, can beat your favorite President, Donald John Trump”.
Read more:
Trump attacks Fox for using ‘worst’ photos of him: ‘Especially the big orange one’
‘They purposely show the absolutely worst pictures of me, especially the big ‘orange’ one with my chin pulled way back’
Biden's approval rating on the economy stagnates despite slowing inflation, AP-NORC poll shows
President Joe Biden has devoted the past several weeks to promoting the positive impacts of his policies — but his efforts have yet to meaningfully register with the public.
Only 36% of U.S. adults approve of Biden’s handling of the economy, slightly lower than the 42% who approve of his overall performance, according to the new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Both figures are close to where Biden’s approval numbers have stood for about the past year and a half, including just two months ago. Signs of an improving economic outlook have done little to sway how people feel about the Democratic president as he gears up for a 2024 reelection campaign that could pit him against his predecessor and 2020 opponent, Republican Donald Trump.
Read more:
Biden's approval rating on the economy stagnates despite slowing inflation, AP-NORC poll shows
President Joe Biden has devoted the past several weeks to talking up the positive impacts of his policies — but his efforts have yet to meaningfully register with the public
Support for Robert F Kennedy Jr dropping in Democratic Primary
Support is dropping for the anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F Kennedy Jr in the Democratic primary, polls show.
A poll by Quinnipiac University released on Wednesday revealed that Mr Kennedy is supported by 13 per cent of Democrats, a drop of 3.5 per cent compared to June.
The recent poll was conducted between 10 and 14 August and included 1,632 likely voters. It showed a slight increase in support for Marianne Williamson, the self-help author who also ran for president in 2020.
Her support increased from eight per cent in June to nine per cent in August.
Support for President Joe Biden increased from 70 to 72 per cent.
In the RealClearPolitics average of polls, Mr Kennedy received 20 per cent in April, 16.8 per cent in June and 13.3 per cent in August.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies