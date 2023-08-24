Nearly half of the Republican operatives charged in Fulton County’s investigation into their attempts to alter the 2020 election results in Georgia have now surrendered to state authorities, been booked in jail and released on bond.

Donald Trump has yet to join them.

As Wednesday afternoon turned into evening, nine of the 19 co-defendants charged by Fani Willis and her team of prosecutors in an indictment handed down last week by a grand jury had been booked. Among those to surrender so far include multiple members of Mr Trump’s 2020 campaign legal team, including Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, and Sidney Powell.

Every defendant facing charges in the Georgia scheme are under threat of prison time. All 19 are charged with the most serious felony on the list, a violation of Georgia’s RICO statute against organised criminal activity.

Mug shots of the various co-defendants began appearing online as the week progressed. Mr Eastman and a Georgia-based GOP official involved in the “fake electors” project were the first to show up at Fulton County jail on Tuesday, three days before the noon deadline on Friday.

More emerged on Wednesday.

Rudy Giuliani seen in police booking photo (AP)

In addition to the RICO charge, Mr Trump also faces 12 other charges, including: Conspiracy to impersonate a public officer, two counts of conspiracy to commit forgery, two counts of conspiracy to make false statements under oath, two counts of conspiracy to file false documents, two counts of solicitation of a public officer, filing false documents, conspiracy to solicit false statements, and making false statements.

Among those yet to surrender: the apparently Chicago-based publicist Trevian Kutti, one of if not the most surprising figure to become wrapped up in the Georgia investigation. Thanks to her work with rapper and two-time failed presidential candidate Ye, aka Kanye West, Ms Kutti has become enmeshed in the outskirts of the Trumpworld sphere based in Mar-a-Lago and thus became involved, along with numerous others, in an attempt by the Trump campaign to get two women who worked as poll workers in Fulton County to falsely admit to participating in election fraud.

The targeting of those two women for conspiracies and hatred from Trump supporters lasted for months, despite no evidence actually emerging to prove them guilty of any crimes and Georgia authorities rejecting the “evidence” brought forward by Mr Trump’s lawyers on the matter.

Also yet to surrender: Mark Meadows, former White House chief of staff to Donald Trump, who has sought a judge’s aid in extending his deadline to do so.

Jenna Ellis is shown in a police booking mugshot released by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office (via REUTERS)

Most of those who have been charged and surrendered to authorities thus far have declined to address reporters gathered outside the courthouse. A notable exception to that rule was Mr Giuliani, who angrily battled assertions that he had made false statements in the course of pursuing the president’s scheme to alter the election result. (For perspective, publicly-available video exists of Mr Giuliani admitting plainly that the campaign did not have evidence to back up the wilder assertions it was making.)