Donald Trump has been booked and released from the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta after surrendering to authorities on 13 charges of attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia

The former president arrived in a large motorcade and turned himself in just after 7.30pm. He was arrested, booked, fingerprinted, and had a mug shot taken — a historic first for a current or ex-president — before being released.

Mr Trump later posted the mug shot on Twitter and Truth Social in a defiant fundraising appeal to supporters.

Before travelling to Georgia, Mr Trump ousted the top attorney in his legal team. He replaced lawyer Drew Findling with Atlanta-based attorney Steven Sadow, a “special counsel for white collar and high profile defense”.

Several of the former president’s 18 codefendants in the case – including former Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, and former chief of staff Mark Meadows – have already surrendered and their humiliating mugshots have been released.

District Attorney Fani Willis requested a trial date of 23 October for all defendants based on the demand for speedy trial by Kenneth Chesebro. Mr Trump has moved to sever his case from his co-defendant or any other who makes such a move.