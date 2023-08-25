Trump news – live: Trump tweets historic mugshot after booking at Fulton County Jail
Donald Trump has joined his co-defendants in the Georgia 2020 election interference case in being booked and for having a mugshot taken at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta
Donald Trump arrested for fourth time
Donald Trump has been booked and released from the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta after surrendering to authorities on 13 charges of attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia
The former president arrived in a large motorcade and turned himself in just after 7.30pm. He was arrested, booked, fingerprinted, and had a mug shot taken — a historic first for a current or ex-president — before being released.
Mr Trump later posted the mug shot on Twitter and Truth Social in a defiant fundraising appeal to supporters.
Before travelling to Georgia, Mr Trump ousted the top attorney in his legal team. He replaced lawyer Drew Findling with Atlanta-based attorney Steven Sadow, a “special counsel for white collar and high profile defense”.
Several of the former president’s 18 codefendants in the case – including former Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, and former chief of staff Mark Meadows – have already surrendered and their humiliating mugshots have been released.
District Attorney Fani Willis requested a trial date of 23 October for all defendants based on the demand for speedy trial by Kenneth Chesebro. Mr Trump has moved to sever his case from his co-defendant or any other who makes such a move.
Marjorie Taylor Greene releases fake mugshot in solidarity with Trump
Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene posted a mocked-up mugshot on X on Thursday, a sign of solidarity with her ally Donald Trump, who turned himself in to Fulton County officials the same day to face state charges that he conspired to subvert the 2020 election.
Trump rails against ‘terrible experience’ in jail where he was ‘treated very nicely’
After being booked and released from the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Donald Trump recounted his “terrible experience” at the prison.
He surrendered to authorities on 13 charges of attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia on Thursday and told a news anchor that he was “treated very nicely” at the jail.
Speaking with Newsmax, Mr Trump was asked how his experience was. He said: “I came in. I was treated very nicely. It is what it is. I took a mugshot. I never heard the words mugshot and I have to go through a process.” And then continued to add how it was a “terrible experience” at the jail.
His booking sheet, besides his mugshot also included his height and weight — 6 feet 3 inches and weighed 215 pounds [97.5 kilograms].
He is the first and only former US president ever to have a mugshot.
All the times GOP candidates mentioned Donald Trump during the debate
Eight Republican candidates for the party’s nominee in the 2024 election took to the stage in Wisconsin for the first debate of the presidential campaign, on Wednesday 23 August. With the notable absence of Donald Trump hanging over proceedings, the Republican National Committee pressed ahead with the event, hosted by Fox News and moderated by presenters Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. Despite skipping the event, the former president was never far from the minds of his rivals. Here’s all the times the candidates mentioned Mr Trump.
All the mugshots of Trump and his co-defendants
He and his cronies have long been pictured at the White House and political rallies.
But now, Donald Trump and some of his closest allies and fellow election deniers are the faces of humiliating mug shots.
Voices: Republican candidates fight among themselves in the Extremism Olympics
Ahmed Baba writes:
he Trump clone wars just entered its first televised battle, and the candidate most of the GOP primary field is seeking to beat, and in some cases emulate, was nowhere to be seen. But his presence was certainly felt as his indicted shadow loomed over the stage. A question wasn’t asked about him for the first 60 minutes of the debate, but you could see his impact on every candidate on that stage.
Might we get an October trial date in the Trump Fulton County case?
Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis has requested a 23 October trial for all 19 defendants in the 2020 election subversion case, including former President Donald Trump.
Ms Willis was responding to the request for a speedy trial from one of the defendants, lawyer Kenneth Chesebro.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Will Trump go to prison?
America wants to know...
Watch: Trump tells Newsmax he’d never heard the term ‘mug shot’ before
Watch: John Bolton says mug shot ‘carefully staged’ and ‘he looks like a thug'
Trump returns to X, formerly known as Twitter, to post mugshot and fundraise
Donald Trump has returned to Twitter for the first time since being reinstated on the platform, now known as X. His last tweet was on 8 January 2021, when he said he would not attend the inauguration of Joe Biden, just two days after the Capitol riot.
He posted his mugshot and the link to his campaign’s fundraising page and claimed his arrest was “election interference”.
