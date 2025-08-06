Trump team looking to Joe Rogan for help amid lingering Epstein-Ghislaine Maxwell fallout, report says: Live updates
Vice President JD Vance is hosting a strategy dinner on handling of Jeffrey Epstein case as shock poll shows 81% of Americans believe President Donald Trump responsible for administration hiding information
President Donald Trump’s Justice Department has been given until 12 p.m. ET on Friday to address privacy concerns raised by the victims of Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, about the possible release of grand jury transcripts and exhibits from the sex trafficking investigation.
Vice President JD Vance will host a strategy dinner at his official residence tonight to discuss the handling of the Epstein case, which has been roiling the Trump administration for more than a month.
CNN reports that the meeting will include White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who recently met with Maxwell.
Maxwell has been transferred to a minimum security prison camp in Texas since their meeting, and officials are now weighing whether to release an audio recording.
While Maxwell reportedly said she never saw President Donald Trump do anything concerning with his late friend, Epstein, conspiracy theories continue to swirl.
CNN reports that officials are considering asking podcaster Joe Rogan to help diffuse the uproar over the Epstein files with an interview, though he has been highly critical of the administration’s handling of the case.
While anti-Trump group The Lincoln Project has been circulating a video designed to stir things up:
How are the Clintons connected to Epstein?
Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have been subpoenaed by Republicans on the House Oversight Committee to give testimony about their past dealings with the late billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
In his letter to Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Party’s 2016 presidential nominee, committee chair James Comer wrote: “Your family appears to have had a close relationship with both Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.”
Joe Sommerlad looks at how they are connected.
Tulsi Gabbard asked directly if Epstein was an 'intelligence asset'
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard refused to rule out whether late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein served as an “intelligence asset,” during an awkward interview.
Former Democrat turned Trump-loyalist Gabbard sat down with New York Post columnist Miranda Devine on the Pod Force One podcast, which was released today.
“Lastly, Epstein. Do you think there is any evidence that he could be, could’ve been, an intelligence asset, either for us or for foreign agencies?” Devine asked toward the end of the interview.
“Uh, I can tell you I haven’t seen anything, um, that’s come across my desk that reflects that,“ Gabbard responded.
The DNI continued: “Um, if that were to change and there was some credible information or intelligence, um, that that did come to light, um, you know, the president has made clear if there’s anything that’s credible out there ‘put it out there for the American people to see,’ and I would do exactly that.”
Gabbard then suggested that the “mainstream media” was trying to distract from President Donald Trump’s successes by dredging up the Epstein scandal.
There have long been reports and rumors suggesting that Epstein might have had links to the Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad.
The story was recently rejected by the former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, but is promoted by some conservative commentators, including former Fox News star Tucker Carlson.
A former victim of Epstein’s claimed he boasted about being a Mossad agent, though no evidence has ever confirmed this.
Here’s Mike Bedigan with more:
Clintons ordered to testify in Jeffrey Epstein investigation
Bill and Hillary Clinton are set to testify before the House Oversight Committee in October as the panel investigates the cases involving pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and his convicted sex trafficking accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.
Rep. James Comer, the Republican chair of the committee, tweeted a list of testimony dates on Tuesday for upcoming witnesses — including the former president and secretary of state — who are compelled by subpoena to appear.
Several other top federal officials, including former Attorney General Merrick Garland, are also scheduled to testify.
John Bowden reports.
Trump admin considering asking Joe Rogan to help diffuse Epstein files furore: report
Tonight’s Epstein strategy meeting hosted by Vice President JD Vance comes as the Trump administration considers releasing the contents of Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche’s interview last month with Ghislaine Maxwell.
Two officials told CNN that the materials from the meeting with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s accomplice could be made public as early as this week.
There have also been internal discussions about Blanche holding a press conference or doing a high-profile interview, and one name that emerged as a possibility was podcaster Joe Rogan, three people familiar with the discussions told CNN. Those conversations are only preliminary at this stage, the network notes.
Rogan, who endorsed President Donald Trump in the 2024 election, has been highly critical of the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein case and previously called their refusal to release more information about Epstein a “line in the sand.”
Rogan has also accused Trump of “gaslighting” his supporters over the Epstein files.
The podcaster criticized the administration’s handling of information regarding Epstein during a July 25 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, featuring guest Mike Baker, a former CIA covert operations officer.
“This one’s a line in the sand, because this is one where there’s a lot of stuff about, you know, when we thought Trump was going to come in and a lot of things are going to be resolved, going to drain the swamp, going to figure everything out, and when you have this one hardcore line in the sand that everybody had been talking about forever, and then they’re trying to gaslight you on that,” said Rogan.
Trump supporters grew furious earlier this month when the administration released a memo rejecting conspiracy theories regarding the official ruling on Epstein’s death as being by suicide in a Manhattan jail in August 2019. The memo stated that there was no “client list” and that no more information about the case would be released.
The Epstein files have been the subject of a litany of conspiracy theories, mostly stemming from the right.
Here’s what the Epstein schism could mean for the MAGA base:
Maxwell not welcome in Texas ‘Club Fed’ prison camp, says inmate
Ghislaine Maxwell’s transfer to a minimum-security prison in Texas — commonly referred to as a ‘Club Fed’ — has upset her fellow inmates, who believe she shouldn’t be there given the nature of her crimes.
The disgraced British socialite and former girlfriend of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was quietly transferred this week from a stricter low-security prison in Tallahassee, Florida, to a prison camp 100 miles outside Houston, Texas.
Maxwell’s new prison mainly houses inmates convicted of “white-collar” crimes and minor offenses, and they are said to be angry about her presence.
Read on...
Ghislaine Maxwell fights DOJ move to unseal grand jury records
Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein who after his death was convicted of sex trafficking girls and young women as his accomplice, is opposing the government’s requests to unseal the grand jury transcripts in her criminal case.
Kelly Rissman reports.
Meanwhile, on Truth Social...
Here’s what has been on President Donald Trump’s mind this morning (in between slapping more tariffs on India and speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky).
He lashed out at Senator Chuck Schumer, calling him and other Democrats “extortionists”:
Politically embattled Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, wants the Republicans to pay, as EXTORTION, TWO BILLION DOLLARS in order for the Radical Left Democrats to approve the hundreds of Trump Appointments who have been waiting for months, and are raring’ to go. This has never happened before. There has never, in U.S. history, been such a delay. THEY ARE EXTORTIONISTS! Republicans must create legislation in order to get out of the grasp of these Country hating THUGS. Move quickly!!! MAGA
He posted a video of Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard discussing her accusations of an attempted “coup” by former President Barack Obama with Laura Ingraham, writing:
Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard: “Obama directed that a National Security Council meeting be called... They were tasked to create an Intelligence Assessment that detailed how Moscow tried to influence the election—not 'if'—but 'how'... They knowingly wrote things in this assessment that were false.”
More on that here, as AG Pam Bondi orders a grand jury investigation.
And he proclaimed that he had donated his salary to the White House Historical Association:
I am proud to be the only President (with the possible exception of the Late, Great George Washington) to donate my Salary. My first “Paycheck” went to the White House Historical Association, as we make much needed renovations to the beautiful “People’s House.” Great improvements and beautification is taking place at the White House, at levels not seen since its original creation. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
Earlier, he celebrated his 36 Club Championships in golf:
More context on that below:
‘I read about it just like you’: Trump says he ‘didn’t know’ about Ghislaine Maxwell transfer from prison to Texas Club Fed
Donald Trump says that he was not behind the order directing Ghislaine Maxwell’s transfer from a prison facility in Florida to a minimum security facility in Texas dubbed “Club Fed”.
The president claimed on Tuesday that he’d only learned about the prison transfer in news reports. Maxwell remains in prison on a 20-year sentence for crimes committed with Jeffrey Epstein, her former boyfriend. Epstein died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting charges for sex trafficking children.
“I didn’t know about it at all. I read about it just like you did,” Trump told a reporter.
John Bowden reports.
Murdoch to provide Trump regular health updates in deal to delay Epstein letter defamation deposition
Right-wing media mogul Rupert Murdoch has agreed to give Donald Trump regular health updates in a deal to postpone Murdoch’s deposition in the president’s $10 billion lawsuit over a Wall Street Journal article about a “bawdy” birthday letter Trump allegedly wrote to deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
