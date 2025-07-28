Trump says Democrats may have ‘put things in’ Epstein files and claims to have turned down island invite: Live updates
Questions over president’s friendship with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have followed him across the Atlantic on his golfing trip to Scotland
President Donald Trump continues to be questioned over the nature of his friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, amid the ongoing schism among his supporters over the handling of the so-called Epstein files.
Speaking at a press conference with British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, the president said he had once turned down an invitation to the disgraced financier’s private island in the Caribbean, Little St James.
“I never had the privilege of going to his island, and I did turn it down, but a lot of people in Palm Beach were invited to his island,” Trump said.
The island was a key part of the sex trafficking charges against Epstein and his co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell. Epstein was found dead in his prison cell in 2019, a month after his arrest, while Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years for trafficking young girls following her 2021 trial.
During Trump’s 2024 campaign, he promised to release all of the FBI and Department of Justice files relating to the case. This has not happened, angering his supporters and fueling suspicions of a conspiracy to protect wealthy and influential individuals.
President Donald Trump on Monday baselessly suggested that any mentions of his name in criminal case files related to deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein would be there as a result of Democratic efforts to ensnare him in a “hoax.”
Sitting next to British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during an hour-long media availability at his own Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, Trump called the continuing furor over the case of Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, “a hoax that's been built up way beyond proportion” and accused his predecessor of having tampered with the infamous case files.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Good morning, and thank you for joining our rolling coverage of the Trump administration’s handling of the files relating to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Questions about the ongoing controversy have followed President Donald Trump across the Atlantic as he golfs at his course in Scotland.
During a press conference with British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, the president baselessly claimed that any mentions of his name in the Epstein files could have been put there by Democrats in an effort to ensnare him in what he describes as a “hoax.”
A large number of prominent people are mentioned in the files. Being included in the list of Epstein associates is no indication of wrongdoing.
