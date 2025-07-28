Trump says he turned down a trip to notorious Epstein island where abuse happened: ‘One of my very good moments’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump said that he turned down an invitation to Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious island, characterizing the decision as “one of my very good moments.”

Trump was quizzed again Monday about the Epstein files while holding a press conference with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland.

“I never had the privilege of going to his island, and I did turn it down, but a lot of people in Palm Beach were invited to his island,” Trump said.

“In one of my very good moments, I turned it down. I didn't want to go to his island,” he added.

Trump has previously said that he never went to Epstein’s Little St James, the 75-acre private paradise in the U.S. Virgin Islands that featured in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial.

The president continues to be dogged by the administration’s handling of the Epstein files as questions about Trump’s ties to the sex offender persist.

At Monday’s press conference, Trump tried to change the conversation to his trade deal with the European Union when a reporter asked about Epstein again.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump said that he turned down an invitation to Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious island. ( Getty Images )

“For years, I wouldn't talk to Jeffrey Epstein. I wouldn't talk because he did something that was inappropriate,” Trump said.

In a lengthy answer, Trump then claimed Epstein “stole people” who worked for him.

“He hired help, and I said, ‘Don't ever do that again.’ He stole people that work for me. I said, ‘Don't ever do that again.’ He did it again,” Trump said. “And I threw him out of the place persona non grata. I threw him out, and that was it. I'm glad I did, if you want to know the truth. And by the way, I never went to the island.”

open image in gallery Trump has previously said that he never went to Epstein’s Little St James, the 75-acre private paradise in the U.S. Virgin Islands that featured in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial. ( REUTERS )

Trump banned Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago Club when revelations about the sex offender became public.

Epstein’s island has been described as “the perfect hideaway and haven for trafficking young women and underage girls for sexual servitude, child abuse and sexual assault.”

“Epstein and his associates could avoid detection of their illegal activity from Virgin Islands and federal law enforcement, and prevent these young women and underage girls from leaving freely and escaping the abuse,” said a criminal complaint from the attorney general of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Celebrities, royals and other notable figures have been guests on the island, which locals dubbed “Pedophile Island.”

Last week Maxwell was interviewed by Department of Justice officials about the case.